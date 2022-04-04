Advanced Energy To Buy SL Power For $144.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - Advanced Energy Industries Inc.(AEIS), a technology company, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to buy SL Power Electronics Corporation, from Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP), for a base purchase price of $144.5 million on cash-free, debt-free basis.

Advanced Energy believes the deal will expand its addressable market in industrial and medical power supplies by more than $400 million. It also expects the transaction to add to its adjusted earnings in 2022.

The acquirer expects to fund the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter, with currently available cash.

"The acquisition expands Advanced Energy's medical power solution offerings by adding a complementary portfolio of products and improves its ability to meet the growing needs of industrial and medical customers," the company said in a statement.

The Calabasas-based SL Power is a supplier of power conversion solutions for medical and advanced industrial applications. For its fiscal 2021, it reported revenue of $66 million.