ADVANCED FERTILITY CARE JOINS PINNACLE FERTILITY, THE NATION'S FASTEST GROWING PHYSICIAN-CENTRIC FAMILY-BUILDING PLATFORM

TAMPA, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Fertility Care (AFC), one of Arizona's most trusted and successful fertility care practices joins Pinnacle Fertility (Pinnacle), the nation's fastest-growing fertility care platform. For more than 20 years, AFC has provided expert reproductive care, leading patients to successful outcomes through cutting–edge technology, personalized attention, affordable financing, and their internal donor egg bank. Now as part of Pinnacle Fertility, AFC will join an esteemed team of physicians and clinical leaders dedicated to collaboration, innovation, and fostering an effortless patient-first experience.

"We change lives," says Andrew Mintz, CEO of Pinnacle, "We bring together the most successful reproductive and genomics programs in the nation to help families realize their dreams of parenthood and it's an honor to be an integral part of people's family-building journeys."

Pinnacle Fertility offers fertility-focused practices a network of shared services to help centralize operations, finances and marketing. It's pioneering a program that celebrates collaboration amongst physicians and medical leaders, utilizes advanced processes and technologies, and cultivates an inclusive environment for its patients and team members.

"We care deeply about helping our patients achieve their family-building goals and joining the Pinnacle Fertility family allows us to elevate our care through partnerships and clinical collaboration," shares Dr. Nathaniel Zoneraich.

AFC joins Pinnacle's other high-performing fertility clinics with an increasingly national footprint focused on providing access to treatment and exceptional outcomes to those needing fertility services. Beth Zoneraich, AFC's co-founder and former CEO joined Pinnacle Fertility concurrent with the acquisition of AFC and was brought on as COO, leading all operations for the Pinnacle network.

"It's exciting to be setting the standard in fertility care and bringing together a brilliant group of organizations who are so passionate about the patients they care for," says Beth Zoneraich, COO of Pinnacle Fertility, "I'm already experiencing the magic that happens when the best minds are collaborating to improve healthcare systems."

About Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility is the nation's fastest-growing physician-centric fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

For more information about Pinnacle Fertility, visit pinnaclefertility.com

About Advanced Fertility Care

Founded in 2005, Advanced Fertility Care (AFC) is passionately committed to providing families with the best opportunity to grow the family of their dreams for more than two decades. Through compassionate, personalized care and cutting-edge technology, AFC is dedicated to providing patients with effective treatment options, high pregnancy success rates, and affordable financing. AFC is the leading fertility care provider in Arizona with two locations and three physicians serving families throughout the Phoenix Metropolitan Area.

Visit azfertility.com to learn more about locations and services.

