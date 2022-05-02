Advanced Fraud Solutions Appoints Jordan Bothwell to Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

HIGH POINT, N.C., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Fraud Solutions (AFS), a leading provider of payments fraud detection software, today announced the appointment of Jordan Bothwell to Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Jordan joins the position following a decade of experience in fraud prevention and technology, where she has engaged in various sales and account management roles, most recently as AFS' Director of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives.

The appointment of a new VP of Strategic Partnerships comes as AFS has seen its new technology and reseller partnerships increase by 29% YoY. AFS' latest partner integrations include the addition of TrueACH with Account Validation and TrueCards to Member Driven Technologies' (MDT) suite of complementary solutions as well as the addition of TrueChecks to Hyosung's ATMs and kiosks.

"Jordan understands AFS' business and the industry, and I am proud to see her achieve this well-deserved promotion and opportunity," said Lawrence Reaves, President at AFS. "Jordan's experience will be invaluable as our partners look to address fraud, reduce losses and create better customer experiences. In this role, Jordan will be able to help our partners innovate their offerings using AFS' leading payments fraud detection solutions, whether through integration or reseller partnership."

"AFS already provides our bank and credit union customers with tremendous return on investments and cost savings, and is well positioned to continue to expand its partner relationships across its check, card and ACH fraud prevention solutions," said Jordan Bothwell, AFS' new VP of Strategic Partnerships. "I am thrilled to be stepping into a new role and look forward to working across our partner channels to create a better, safer payments experience."

During Jordan's tenure, AFS has received regional and national recognition, including as one of the "The Fastest Growing Private Companies in America" and "Top 100 Financial Services Companies in the United States" by Inc. Magazine.

Jordan holds a B.A. from California State University, Sacramento.

About Advanced Fraud Solutions

Advanced Fraud Solutions was founded in 2007 with the simple mission to help financial institutions prevent fraud in real-time. We utilize our comprehensive private cloud-based software solutions at the frontline and in the back office. Every day, our innovative fraud prevention tools help banks and credit unions of all sizes eliminate losses and safeguard their financial assets. We provide the level of protection that today's customers demand. At Advanced Fraud Solutions, we know the best way to fight fraud is to prevent it. Learn more at Advanced Fraud Solutions .

