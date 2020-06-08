+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
Advanced Group Names Joseph Scott Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Group Names Joseph Scott as Chief Financial Officer

The Advanced Group, an industry-leading, diversified professional staffing, consulting, and outsourcing organization, announced the recent appointment of Joseph Scott as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Scott comes to Advanced Group with over 20 years of experience in finance, professional services, and global clinical research. Most recently he served as the Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance of PAREXEL where he provided divisional CFO leadership to a global biopharmaceutical outsourcing service organization. Prior to his role at PAREXEL, Mr. Scott held senior finance and accounting roles at Monster, Thomson Reuters, and EMC, spanning the technology and professional services space.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe to Advanced Group and our executive team," said Leo Sheridan, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Group. "With dedicated and deep experience growing and supporting global clinical research and professional services organizations, Joe brings expertise in strategic planning, financial controls, resource management, pricing strategies, and financial reporting and metrics."

Mr. Scott earned a Bachelor of General Finance from the University College Cork.

About the Advanced Group

The Advanced Group provides expertise in talent acquisition and management, consulting, outsourcing, and professional services. Founded in 1988, our businesses include Advanced Clinical, Advanced Resources, Advanced RPO, and WunderLand Group. Awards we have won include Best of Staffing®, Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces, Best Places to Work in Illinois, and inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list. To learn more, visit  http://www.advancedgroup.com

 

SOURCE Advanced Group

