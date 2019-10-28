Advanced Group's Chief Executive Officer and President Leo Sheridan Installed as Chairman of the American Staffing Association Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Advanced Group, an industry-leading diversified professional staffing, consulting, and outsourcing organization, announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Leo Sheridan was recently installed as chairman of the American Staffing Association (ASA) Board of Directors during a ceremony held on Wednesday, October 16 at the Staffing World 2019 convention and expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As chairman, Mr. Sheridan will continue to work with staffing leaders from across the country to advance key industry initiatives that will further strengthen and impact the association's mission. Most recently, he served as the Board's first vice chairman. The ASA Board is comprised of representatives from independent firms and national companies.

"It is an honor to serve the members as chairman of this outstanding association," said Leo Sheridan, Chief Executive Officer at Advanced Group. "I look forward to working with the other directors on this collaborative partnership to elevate the ASA mission and to ensure the continued success of the staffing and recruiting industry for years to come."

Mr. Sheridan founded Advanced Resources in 1988. As the firm quickly expanded, he added more businesses to create the Advanced Group. Today, the Advanced Group is comprised of Advanced Resources, Advanced Clinical, WunderLand Group, and Advanced RPO.

Mr. Sheridan earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from St. Michael's College in Vermont, and completed the executive management program at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He has also provided leadership to a variety of professional organizations, including TechServe Alliance and the Young Presidents' Organization. In addition to being chairman of the ASA Board, he also serves on the Board of Directors for the Cristo Rey Network and is a member of Robert Morris University's Board of Trustees.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit http://www.americanstaffing.net.

About Advanced Group

Founded in 1988, Advanced Group comprises four businesses that include Advanced Clinical, Advanced Resources, Advanced RPO, and WunderLand Group. Throughout the course of 30 years, the firm has grown from a local staffing services provider to a global provider of clinical research outsourcing, consulting, and specialized staffing services across its business units. To learn more, visit http://www.advancedgroup.com.



SOURCE Advanced Group