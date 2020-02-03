Advanced illumination Announces Release of UltraSeal Washdown Bar Lights

ROCHESTER, Vt., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced illumination, the originator of LED lighting for machine vision inspection, is proud to announce the release of its UltraSeal Washdown Bar Lights, the newest addition to the UltraSeal Washdown family. The AL247 Bar Lights are IP69K certified and their patent-pending design is virtually crevice-free, making them ideal for hygienic inspection environments, aseptic manufacturing, and food and beverage applications.

"Aseptic manufacturing processes require highly cleanable, hygienic equipment that can withstand rigorous disinfection and sterilization," says John Thrailkill, Co-Founder and CEO of Advanced illumination. "Adding our new Bar Lights to the UltraSeal family equips the food and beverage industry with the equipment to tackle more inspection challenges without compromising food safety."

Advanced illumination's AL247 Bar Lights provide high-intensity, direct illumination for machine vision applications. As with the other UltraSeal Washdown lights, they are engineered with an FDA-compliant proprietary nickel finish, making them extremely resistant to corrosion while protecting against common caustic solutions. Their IP69K certification ensures a sealed, hermetic housing, and eliminates the need for an additional protective enclosure.

The UltraSeal Bar Lights are pre-engineered for scalability, expanding in 6" increments up to 24". The Bar Lights also feature three lens types and eleven wavelength options, offering significant customization for user applications. The AL247 is available in continuous and strobe modes, depending on chosen configuration.

