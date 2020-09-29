Advanced Instruments Introduces the OsmoTECH® XT Single-Sample Micro-Osmometer

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Instruments—an innovative developer of scientific and analytical instruments and related services for the biotech industry—announced the latest release to its biotech instrument portfolio, the OsmoTECH XT Single-Sample Micro-Osmometer.

Bioproduction is seeing a rise in the complexity and concentration of sample types, including more difficult to freeze samples such as high concentration protein drug formulations, cryo-preservatives used in cell and gene therapy applications, RNA therapeutics, and buffer concentrates for in-line buffer dilutions, just to name a few. Highly concentrated, viscous sample types that previously presented a challenge to freezing point depression technology are now easily measured with the OsmoTECH XT, which provides the broadest range of osmolality measurement up to 4,000 mOsm/kg H 2 O. Designed with new, intelligent freezing technology, the OsmoTECH XT was built to handle the most complex sample types with the same consistent precision and accuracy you've come to expect from Advanced Instruments.

OsmoTECH XT was designed to expand upon the freezing capabilities of freezing point depression technology to accurately and precisely measure a broad range of sample types, according to Byron Selman, President and CEO of Advanced Instruments. "We are working in close partnership with the industry and have launched the OsmoTECH XT with next generation freezing technology to meet the demands of today's most challenging testing. Sample types that were difficult to freeze are no longer a challenge with the OsmoTECH XT."

The OsmoTECH XT integrates the advanced data management capabilities and security features of the entire OsmoTECH Product Family. These features, which support 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11, are necessary for any GMP environment. Critical to ensure compliance with 21 CFR Part 11, the OsmoTECH XT provides traceability, audit trail and most importantly electronic signature to ensure even greater control of your data. Users can choose from several configuration settings to evolve during R&D, preclinical research, clinical testing and GMP compliance stages. The OsmoTECH XT is also designed to meet osmolality testing pharmacopeia guidelines and provides user friendliness, thanks to an intuitive touch screen and factory-calibrated readiness.

About Advanced Instruments

Advanced Instruments is a global provider of scientific and analytical instruments for the biotechnology, clinical, and food-and-beverage industries. Since 1955, the company's innovations have helped organizations improve quality of results, achieve reliable outcomes, and increase workplace productivity. For more information, visit aicompanies.com.

OsmoTECH XT is not for patient diagnostic use. Advanced Instruments certifies that the technical features needed for 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 compliance are built into OsmoTECH XT. It is your responsibility to implement the necessary controls in your laboratory to comply with 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 requirements.

Media contact:Shweta Nair

Phone: 781-320-9000

Email:shwetan@aicompanies.com



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-instruments-introduces-the-osmotech-xt-single-sample-micro-osmometer-301140317.html

SOURCE Advanced Instruments, LLC