Advanced Management Company Offers Rent Relief to Support Apartment Residents During Pandemic

IRVINE, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Management Company (AMC), a full-service property management company that serves nearly 9,000 apartment homes across Southern California, is making strides to help alleviate the financial strain that many residents are facing in the midst of California's shelter-in-place orders. Today, the company announces an offering of $100 off April rent for residents at their qualifying communities.

"We're all in this together. We know many of our residents have been deeply impacted by this crisis, and we want to help alleviate their stress load," said Frank Holloway, president of AMC. "We want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. We believe it's important to take care of one another so that we can get through this together."

The discount is a gesture of AMC's gratitude for their loyal residents, as well as their empathy during these unprecedented times. Additionally, AMC has rent deferral programs available to residents who are out of work or unable to work due to COVID-19. "We wanted to send a message of compassion, unity and care to our residents during a time where there is so much uncertainty. We want them to feel safe, supported and happy in their homes," Holloway said.

AMC has a team of over 400 employees who passionately serve their communities in Southern California, all of which are taking strict precautions and following CDC and governmental guidelines. "I am incredibly proud of how our team has adapted," Holloway said when discussing the leasing FaceTime tours and videos the properties have created, as well as the online training courses and morning motivation voice memos sent out by the leadership team. "The health and safety of our employees and residents are our highest priority. Everyone has pitched in to share awareness and do their part in slowing the spread." AMC has been named a Top Workplace in Orange County for five years.

About AMC

Advanced Management Company is a privately-owned property management company started in 1982 and built on a foundation of ethical business practices. Those same principles are in place today, serving over 9,000 families in Southern California. AMC aims to deliver the highest-quality apartments and first-class customer service you can find. Find out more about careers, apartments for rent or investments at amcliving.com.

