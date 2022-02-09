|
09.02.2022 22:18:02
Advanced Marimaca project still in the ‘early stages of discovery,’ says CEO
Marimaca Copper (TSX: MARI) is confident its namesake discovery in northern Chile near Antofagasta is still in the discovery phase despite a feasibility study forthcoming by year-end and a construction decision looming in 2023.President and CEO Hayden Locke tells The Northern Miner the company had a smooth start to infill drill work at the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (MOD) in January. Planning is advancing on a parallel MOD depth extension (called MAMIX) drill campaign to start soon as the company works to understand the size potential of the deposit better.“We are now very focused on the upside potential at Marimaca,” Locke tells The Northern Miner in an interview.“Our internal work indicates the MAMIX presents a compelling opportunity to increase the deposit scale, both in terms of contained metal tonnes and potential annual production, which will be used as the basis for the feasibility study,” he says.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
