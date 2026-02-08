AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
08.02.2026 14:47:00
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Just Plunged. Buy the Dip, or Run for the Hills?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is one of the world's top semiconductor suppliers. Its chips can be found in popular consumer products like Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation 5, but investors are more focused on the company's data center business right now, where it sells graphics processing units (GPUs) for artificial intelligence (AI) development.AMD will launch some of its most powerful AI chips ever during 2026, as it attempts to catch up to its fierce rival, Nvidia, in this lucrative market. However, the path to success is proving to be very bumpy. AMD reported its operating results for the fourth quarter of 2025 (ended Dec. 27) on Feb. 3, and its stock tumbled by 15% the following trading day.Despite strong revenue and earnings growth for the period, Wall Street is now concerned about AMD's reliance on one particular AI customer to fuel its future GPU sales. Let's explore this potential challenge to determine whether or not investors should use the recent dip in AMD stock as a buying opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
