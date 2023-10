Advanced Micro Devices And Nvidia Just Made Big AI Moves This Week, but Nvidia Still Seems Far Ahead

Investors should get used to extreme competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) arena. According to analysts at Bank of America, artificial intelligence will add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by the end of this decade from both increased revenue opportunities and lower costs. That means AI capabilities will be table stakes for any company hoping to succeed.Two chipmakers leading the charge are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which has first-mover advantage, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), the scrappy challenger that more recently came out with its MI300 Instinct AI accelerators.This week, both companies made announcements for their latest parlays in the ongoing quest for AI supremacy. But of the two, one company appears to have the clear advantage.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel