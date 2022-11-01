01.11.2022 21:55:36

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $66 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $923 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.2% to $5.57 billion from $4.31 billion last year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $66 Mln. vs. $923 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.04 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.68 -Revenue (Q3): $5.57 Bln vs. $4.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.2 - $5.8 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $23.2 - $23.8 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Analysen

02.11.22 AMD Neutral UBS AG
22.02.22 AMD Outperform Bernstein Research
02.02.22 AMD Overweight Barclays Capital
02.02.22 AMD Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.02.22 AMD Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 59,53 -0,83% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX tiefer - Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Handel notieren am Donnerstag im Minus. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost verloren am Donnerstag deutlich. Die Tokioter Börse blieb wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen