Advanced Micro Devices Stock Has 25% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

The growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has created a boon for a number of companies in the semiconductor space, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been among the beneficiaries of that trend. The company's processors have seen strong demand driven by these secular tailwinds.Despite spectacular gains of 78% over the past year, one Wall Street analyst believes AMD has further to run.Evercore ISI analyst Mark Lipacis initiated coverage on AMD stock with an outperform (buy) rating while assigning a $200 price target on the stock. That represents potential upside for investors of 25% compared to the stock's closing price on Monday. The analyst suggested AMD will be the beneficiary of "the tectonic shift in computing to parallel processing era," as it takes a growing market share of the central processing units (CPUs) used in data centers.