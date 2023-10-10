10.10.2023 16:52:45

Advanced Micro Devices To Acquire Nod.ai

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) announced on Tuesday its intention to acquire Nod.ai, which delivers optimized AI solutions to top hyper scalers, enterprises, and startups, to expand the company's capacity for open AI software development.

By acquiring Nod.ai, AMD seeks to strengthen its position in the AI market and to offer a more comprehensive suite of AI solutions that meet the needs of its customers, with open software that allows them to deploy highly performant AI models tuned for AMD hardware.

The Nod.ai team will help AMD advance open-source compiler technology and enable portable, high-performance AI solutions across its product portfolio, as its technologies are already widely deployed in the cloud, at the edge, and across a broad range of endpoint devices today, making this acquisition an exciting move for AMD.

The company said that this acquisition aligns with its growth strategy focused on an open software ecosystem that lowers the barriers of entry for customers through developer tools, libraries, and models.

Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Analysen

02.11.22 AMD Neutral UBS AG
22.02.22 AMD Outperform Bernstein Research
02.02.22 AMD Overweight Barclays Capital
02.02.22 AMD Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.02.22 AMD Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 103,66 1,63% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Verbraucherpreise fallen etwas höher als erwartet aus: Wall Street gibt zum Handelsende nach -- ATX und DAX schließen etwas leichter -- Anleger in Asien schlussendlich in Kauflaune
Die Wall Street legte einen schwachen Handelstag hin. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Donnerstag nicht halten und schlossen knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. An den Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen