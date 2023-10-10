|
10.10.2023 16:52:45
Advanced Micro Devices To Acquire Nod.ai
(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) announced on Tuesday its intention to acquire Nod.ai, which delivers optimized AI solutions to top hyper scalers, enterprises, and startups, to expand the company's capacity for open AI software development.
By acquiring Nod.ai, AMD seeks to strengthen its position in the AI market and to offer a more comprehensive suite of AI solutions that meet the needs of its customers, with open software that allows them to deploy highly performant AI models tuned for AMD hardware.
The Nod.ai team will help AMD advance open-source compiler technology and enable portable, high-performance AI solutions across its product portfolio, as its technologies are already widely deployed in the cloud, at the edge, and across a broad range of endpoint devices today, making this acquisition an exciting move for AMD.
The company said that this acquisition aligns with its growth strategy focused on an open software ecosystem that lowers the barriers of entry for customers through developer tools, libraries, and models.
Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
04.10.23
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.23
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 beendet den Mittwochshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.23
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Mittwochmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.23
|NVIDIA-Aktie höher: Bisher keine offizielle Untersuchung zu NVIDIAs Dominanz bei KI-Chips eingeleitet (Reuters)
|
28.09.23
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.09.23
|Börse New York: S&P 500 notiert schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.09.23
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Analysen
|02.11.22
|AMD Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.02.22
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.22
|AMD Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|AMD Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.22
|AMD Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.02.22
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.22
|AMD Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|AMD Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.22
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.22
|AMD Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|AMD Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.11.22
|AMD Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.22
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|103,66
|1,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise fallen etwas höher als erwartet aus: Wall Street gibt zum Handelsende nach -- ATX und DAX schließen etwas leichter -- Anleger in Asien schlussendlich in Kauflaune
Die Wall Street legte einen schwachen Handelstag hin. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Donnerstag nicht halten und schlossen knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. An den Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag Gewinne.