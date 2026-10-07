Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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07.10.2026 15:40:02
Advanced Micro Devices vs. Broadcom: Which Semiconductor Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the race for computing supremacy intensifies, investors often weigh the growth potential of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) against the diversified strength of Broadcom Inc.(NASDAQ:AVGO). Which semiconductor stock is the better choice for your portfolio today?
Both companies are titans in the chip industry, yet they operate in distinct niches. While one focuses on challenging the leaders in high-end processors and graphics units, the other has built a massive empire through networking hardware and strategic software acquisitions. This comparison explores their financial health and market positioning.
Advanced Micro Devices focuses on high-performance and adaptive computing, serving the data center, gaming, and PC markets. In its latest annual report, filed for the period ending December 2025, the company highlighted a workforce of approximately thirty-one thousand employees. It maintains key commercial relationships with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Sony Group (NYSE:SONY), and Valve for gaming consoles, while a strategic agreement with OpenAI for Instinct GPUs highlights its role in artificial intelligence. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a handful of hyperscale customers and manufacturers like TSMC are vital to its operations among semiconductor stocks.
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Analysen zu Broadcom Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|570,90
|-1,14%