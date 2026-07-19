Navitas Aktie
WKN DE: A0M77R / ISIN: AU000000NVT2
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20.07.2026 00:18:01
Advanced Micro Devices vs. Navitas Semiconductor: Here's What The Quarterly Revenue Trends of These Artificial Intelligence Companies Reveal to Investors
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) primarily develops and sells microprocessors, graphics processing units, and custom system-on-chip solutions to hardware manufacturers and public cloud providers.It committed over $10 billion to scale advanced packaging capabilities in Taiwan, and it generated 14% net income margin for the quarter ended March 28, 2026.Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) primarily designs and markets gallium nitride and silicon carbide power integrated circuits for automotive, mobile, and consumer electronics applications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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