Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Aktie

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 909800 / ISIN: US8740391003

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05.11.2026 21:00:02

Advanced Micro Devices vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: The AI Sell-Off Is Exposing a Critical Difference Investors Shouldn't Ignore for 2027

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has propelled semiconductor stocks to new heights, but recent selling pressure has raised questions about elevated valuations and the sustainability of massive AI infrastructure spending. For investors looking toward 2027, the pullback presents an opportunity to reassess two of the industry's leading players: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM).

While AMD competes to capture a larger share of the AI chip market with its advanced processors and GPUs, TSMC manufactures the cutting-edge chips that power much of the industry. Both stand to benefit from continued AI investment, but their distinct business models, financial strength, and valuations could lead to very different outcomes as the market becomes increasingly selective.

AMD designs high-performance processors and graphics chips used in data centers, personal computers, gaming systems, and embedded applications. The company has emerged as a leading challenger to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the AI accelerator market, supported by growing demand for its EPYC server processors and Instinct GPUs. Its multiyear partnership with OpenAI represents a significant opportunity to expand its presence in AI infrastructure, although competition remains intense.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 398,80 10,36% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 3 ADRs 66 300,00 -10,01% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 3 ADRs
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs) 335,50 6,17% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs)

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