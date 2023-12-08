Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.12.2023 13:00:00

Advanced Technology International Signs Partnership Intermediary Agreement with Naval Surface Warfare Center - Indian Head Division

The new PIA establishes a nationwide energetics-focused Collaborative Ecosystem

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI), a catalyst for research and development innovation, has entered into its first Partnership Intermediary Agreement (PIA) with Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD).

ATI company logo (PRNewsfoto/ATI)

"For more than 25 years, ATI has been committed to fostering collaboration that strengthens our nation," said Chris Van Metre, ATI President and CEO. "We are honored to enter into this partnership with NSWC Indian Head Division to support the delivery of innovative technological solutions that address national security threats."

The PIA establishes a nationwide energetics-focused Collaborative Ecosystem that will facilitate solutions and improvements to: Basic and Applied Research, Manufacturing, Industrial Base Diversification, Workforce Development, Contracting, and Physical Location. The agreement supports NSWC IHD's aim for technological solutions to address current and future security threats in the surface, subsurface, littoral, and expeditionary environments.

ABOUT ATI

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new capabilities to solve our nation's most challenging problems. Supported by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI expedites innovation to help the federal government quickly identify and acquire novel technologies and solutions.

ATI.org | LinkedIn | X | collaborATIon app

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-technology-international-signs-partnership-intermediary-agreement-with-naval-surface-warfare-center--indian-head-division-302009424.html

SOURCE ATI (Advanced Technology International)

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Woche der Notenbanken: ATX und DAX zum Start kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten wenig verändert in die neue Woche. Die Anleger in Asien können sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen