Advanced Ultrasound Electronics Rebrands as Advanced Ultrasound Systems with the Launch of a New Website

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Originally formed in 2001 as an OEM repair provider and dealer-dealer business for Ultrasound Systems, Advanced Ultrasound Electronics has rebranded as Advanced Ultrasound Systems (AUS) to better reflect their emphasis on complete care and serve the needs of clinics and healthcare facilities nationwide. By providing white-glove service on all service repairs down to a component level and retail system sales, AUS not only understands clinical needs but can easily adapt to the needs of ultrasound customers to provide a plug-and-play reliable experience.

As part of an ongoing expansion, Advanced Ultrasound Systems provides retail sales for all major OEMs.

Since the beginning, Advanced Ultrasound Systems has defined the standard of how ultrasound repairs should be completed. Through on-site, virtual or remote applications, clinics and healthcare facilities can maintain their ultrasound systems with the support of field service engineers. As an ISO 13485 certified organization, Advanced Ultrasound Systems adheres to strict quality standards for medical device companies and has worked to implement processes and documented requirements necessary to achieve customer satisfaction. To further achieve this goal, all parts are covered through our warranty program.

As part of an ongoing expansion, Advanced Ultrasound Systems provides retail sales for all major OEMs including Mindray, Alpinion, Philips, GE and many more. Advanced Ultrasound Systems covers all aspects of ultrasound equipment and is capable of servicing almost any make or model. With a large facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AUS has thousands of parts in stock to ensure fast and affordable service whenever it may be needed. The team takes pride in their reputation for doing whatever it takes to keep their customers happy and continuing to effectively use their ultrasound systems with minimal downtime at a fraction of the OEM price.

As an established leading provider of ultrasound repair and retail services, Advanced Ultrasound Systems continues to make investments in their field service team to ensure the technicians used for repairs are among the best in the industry. By monitoring changing industry technologies and working directly with well-known ultrasound manufacturers for training, AUS field service engineers can provide excellent service whenever and wherever it may be needed.

