Advancements TV Series to Explore Global Trade in Upcoming Episode to Broadcast on CNBC

With significant growth projected in world trade during the next 10 years, global maritime trade is expected to double by 2030, rising from 10 billion tons to 20 billion tons. While this growing demand creates opportunities for the world container port market, inherent inefficiencies with existing ports that were originally built for smaller vessels have limited expansion capability.

This segment of Advancements will focus on the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District's (PPHTD) call for the construction of a global port facility along the first 100 miles of the Mississippi river. The show will feature The Master Plan, which details the geographic relevance, economic influence, and potential job creation to support the future increase in cargo through the Gulf of Mexico due to the expansion of the Panama Canal and increase in global transportation vessels.

It will also highlight Louisiana 23 Development Company, which was established to respond to the need for developing port and marine infrastructure through alternative finance and funding from conventional and previous projects in the region.

With the 5th largest GDP in the world, access to mid-America has a reachable market of 46% of the U.S. population. The show will explore how expansion of the Panama Canal will permit deeper market penetration into the U.S. Additionally, collaboration between Plaquemines, Dallas, and Kansas City could increase market penetration and provide increased market share opportunity through a vertically integrated logistics network.

