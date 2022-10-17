Advancing Diversity Week: Black Talent Outreach Features Advice and Insights into Career Opportunities at 40+ Global Advertising, Entertainment, and Media Companies

--- Over 16 hours of programming streaming live at MediaVillage.com ---

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org are hosting Advancing Diversity Week: Black Talent Outreach, October 17-20. The second annual virtual program is focused on attracting Black talent to careers in advertising, entertainment, and media professions. Over 40 industry leaders will share insights, resources, career guidance, and job opportunities from 10:00am ET to 2:00pm ET daily at MediaVillage.com.

Day 1, October 17th - Meet the Industry

Opportunities in Multicultural TV Panel moderated by MediaVillage's Juan Ayala , host of Multicultural TV Talk, features Peter Blacker , EVP Agency Partnerships & Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal and 2022 Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductee; Tim McNeal , Walt Disney Company; Karrington Symonds , HBCU Go; Colin McCalla , cast member on Ruthless, BET+

Day 2, October 18th - DEI Efforts in the Industry

D-E-I Leaders Share Priorities with Chris Rouser , FreeWheel; Ayannah Johnson , Ampersand; CiCi Holloway , Intersection; Naila McKenzie , AMC; Randall Tucker , Mastercard

with , FreeWheel; , Ampersand; , Intersection; , AMC; , Mastercard Black Leaders Share Realities with Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay , MediaCo Holding; Lauren Rich , Ampersand; Geraldine White , Publicis; James Kinney , Media.Monks; Courtney Williams , Nexstar

with , MediaCo Holding; , Ampersand; , Publicis; , Media.Monks; , Nexstar Gender Equity & Justice with Kate Byrne , editor of MediaVillage's WomenAdvancing.org; Amber Coleman-Mortley , The Female Quotient; MediaVillage's Dr. Kryss Shane , host of LGBT+Advancing; Raquelle Zuzarte , Equity Project for All and host of MediaVillage's Storytelling Revolution.

Day 3, October 19th - Getting A Job in the Industry

Jobs in Marketing and Strategy with Raquelle Zuzarte , Equity Project for All; Greg Edwards , President and CEO, UWG and 2022 Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductee; Michelle Brooks , HBCUGo

with , Equity Project for All; , President and CEO, UWG and 2022 Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductee; , HBCUGo Jobs In Ad Sales with Kimberly King , Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion-Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal and 2022 Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductee; Greg Regis , Warner Bros. Discovery; Louis Carr , BET; Daphne Leroy , Paramount; Alice Gogh, Captivate

with , Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion-Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal and 2022 Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductee; , Warner Bros. Discovery; , BET; , Paramount; Alice Gogh, Captivate First Jobs Advice with Gail Ayala Taylor , RISE Career Launch; Ken Fennell , Ampersand; Awa Badiane , MediaVillage

with , RISE Career Launch; , Ampersand; , MediaVillage Virtual and In-Person Interview Advice with Cristina Ackas, Octagon; Darren Martin , Streamlined Media & Communications; Serena Anthony , Chief People Officer, GroupM North America, and 2022 Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductee; Katie Farber , dentsu

There are thousands of jobs available for all skills, experience, and education at these featured companies. The industry has established a Resume Submission Portal at MediaVillage.com and AdvancingDiversity.org where all interested individuals can share their interests and have the option to submit a resume for consideration by specific companies. Direct link: https://week.advancingdiversity.org/registration

MediaVillage.com and AdvancingDiversity.org, founded by Jack Myers, is a membership organization funded by the advertising-supported media community to advance professional connections, invest in educational resources and support talent development.

During Advancing Diversity Week, the industry will acknowledge 11 new Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductees and prior recipient companies at an invitation-only event on October 19. The Hall of Honors was created in 2018 to recognize organizations with a dedicated commitment to diversity that has resulted in measurable success, proven to be good for their businesses, and been amplified as best practices for the industry.

Supporters of Advancing Diversity Week: Black Talent Outreach include 4A's, A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Ampersand, Audacy, Comcast Advertising, Dentsu, DPAA, FOX, HBCU GO, HBCU Radio / WHUR, iHeart, IPG Mediabrands, Mower, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., Nielsen, OUTFRONT, Screenvision, Warner Bros. Discovery. Funds raised through sponsorship for Black Talent Outreach Week will support the organization's 501c3 College Loan Relief Fund and Continuing Education Scholarships. Follow @mediavillagecom and @jackmyersbiz #ADW2022 #AdvancingDiversityWeek2022

ABOUT MEDIAVILLAGE: MediaVillage is an open B2B marketplace where media companies and subject matter experts share thought leadership, business offerings, strategic insights and resources for industry professionals, educators, and job seekers. Underpinned by AvrioB2B SaaS technology, MediaVillage KnowledgeExchange, AdvancingDiversity.org, MeetingPrep.com and The Myers Report enable industry professionals, educators, and job seekers to learn and grow. MediaVillage hosts and manages dedicated destination B2B sites for more than 100 member companies and subject matter experts. In collaboration with our journalists and columnists, members contribute B2B educational resources, market intelligence, content marketing and diverse talent development resources. Become a MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org subscriber here for free. Learn more about us at www.AboutMediaVillage.com; follow @mediavillagecom @jackmyersbiz

ABOUT ADVANCINGDIVERSITY.ORG: Under the AdvancingDiversity.org umbrella, over 10 content sites amplify the voices and best practices of diverse talent in the media, advertising, marketing, and entertainment community. They include: MediaVillage.com, AdvancingDiversity.org, Ask-GenZ.com, BlackLeadersMatter.info, LGBTQAdvancing.com, MulticulturalInSites.com, TheAgeofAging.com, LegendsLeaders.org, WomenAdvancing.org, ThePool.biz. AdvancingDiversity.org organizes and hosts the annual Advancing Diversity Week and the AdvancingDiversity.org Hall of Honors. The MeetingPrep.com content recommendation engine provides easy access to insights, intelligent and guidance for all those seeking knowledge about the advertising supported media business.

