AdvanSix Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. Overall, the Company generated significantly higher sales, earnings and cash flow in the quarter reflecting improved end market conditions and strong execution.

First Quarter 2021 Results

Sales up approximately 24% versus prior year driven by 11% higher raw material pass-through pricing, 8% higher volume and 5% favorable impact of market-based pricing

Net Income of $28.1 million, an increase of $19.6 million versus the prior year

EBITDA of $55.1 million, an increase of $26.4 million versus the prior year

EBITDA Margin of 14.6%, an increase of 510 bps versus the prior year

Cash Flow from Operations of $57.1 million, an increase of $37.4 million versus the prior year

Capital Expenditures of $14.2 million, a decrease of $19.9 million versus the prior year

Free Cash Flow of $42.9 million, an increase of $57.3 million versus the prior year

"It's been a terrific start to 2021. The diversity of our product portfolio and strength of our business model and execution is reflected in the strong year-over-year results. We captured sales volume growth and pricing to achieve significant margin expansion, higher earnings and robust cash flow amid recovering demand and a tightened supply environment overall," said Erin Kane, president and CEO of AdvanSix. "We also continued to progress our core strategies. As previously announced, we closed the acquisition of certain assets of Commonwealth Industrial Services (CIS) in January to expand our offerings in sulfur nutrition and the integration and synergy realization are progressing well ahead of plan. This week we were also honored in being awarded a 2021 EcoVadis Platinum Rating in recognition of our strengthening corporate social responsibility performance and ranking us among the top 1% of all companies assessed."

Summary first quarter 2021 financial results for the Company are included below:

($ in Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share) 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Sales $376,383 $302,713 Net Income 28,131 8,576 Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.98 $0.31 EBITDA (1) 55,050 28,631 EBITDA Margin % (1) 14.6% 9.5% Cash Flow from Operations 57,090 19,719 Free Cash Flow (1)(2) 42,913 (14,381)

(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures” included in this press release for non-GAAP reconciliations (2) Net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures

Sales of $376.4 million increased approximately 24% versus the prior year. Raw material pass-through pricing was favorable by 11% following a net cost increase in benzene and propylene (inputs to cumene which is a key feedstock to our products). Market-based pricing was favorable by 5% compared to the prior year primarily reflecting continued strength in chemical intermediates, particularly acetone. Sales volume in the quarter increased 8% driven by improved end market demand across our product lines.

Sales by product line represented the following approximate percentage of our total sales:

1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Nylon 22% 26% Caprolactam 21% 22% Chemical Intermediates 38% 29% Ammonium Sulfate 19% 23%

EBITDA of $55.1 million in the quarter increased $26.4 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher volume and market-based pricing, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of higher raw material costs including natural gas and sulfur, and an approximately $6.6 million unfavorable non-cash LIFO inventory reserve adjustment.

Earnings per share of $0.98 increased $0.67 versus the prior year driven by the factors discussed above and a lower effective tax rate in the quarter primarily driven by the prior year period tax impact of equity compensation vesting and the Federal carryback claim associated with the CARES Act.

Cash flow from operations of $57.1 million in the quarter increased $37.4 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher net income and an approximately $12 million cash tax refund, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of changes in working capital. Capital expenditures of $14.2 million in the quarter decreased $19.9 million versus the prior year reflecting disciplined capital deployment and following the completion of several high-return growth and cost savings investments in the prior year.

Outlook

Expect near-term North America nylon supply tightness and steady demand to continue

Expect improved ammonium sulfate fertilizer results through 2021 planting season supported by improving agricultural industry fundamentals

Expect favorable acetone industry supply and demand balance to continue

Focused on mitigating expected higher raw material input costs

Expect Capital Expenditures to be $70 to $80 million in 2021

Continue to expect pre-tax income impact of planned plant turnarounds to be $25 to $30 million in 2021

"We are performing well in the current set of industry conditions and the outlook for our business remains favorable. We are targeting a record year of production output supporting higher earnings and robust cash flow in 2021, all while progressing our sustainability initiatives and growth in differentiated products. We are leveraging the momentum built in 2020 as we execute against a focused strategy and continue to strengthen our ability to deliver strong and sustainable shareholder returns over the long-term,” added Kane.

Conference Call Information

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix plays a critical role in global supply chains, innovating and delivering essential products for our customers in a wide variety of end markets and applications that touch people’s lives, such as building and construction, fertilizers, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives and electronics. Our reliable and sustainable supply of quality products emerges from the vertically integrated value chain of our three U.S.-based manufacturing facilities. AdvanSix strives to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and differentiated products in the industries of nylon solutions, chemical intermediates, and plant nutrients, guided by our core values of Safety, Integrity, Accountability and Respect. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "outlook,” "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "goal," "may," "will," "should" and "believe" and other variations or similar terminology and expressions. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic and financial conditions in the U.S. and globally, including the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; the scope and duration of the pandemic and pace of recovery; the timing of the distribution and efficacy of vaccines or treatments for COVID-19 that are currently available or may be available in the future; the severity of newly identified strains of COVID-19; governmental, business and individuals’ actions in response to the pandemic, including our business continuity and cash optimization plans that have been, and may in the future be, implemented; the impact of social and economic restrictions and other containment measures taken to combat virus transmission; the effect on our customers’ demand for our products and our suppliers’ ability to manufacture and deliver our raw materials, including implications of reduced refinery utilization in the U.S.; our ability to sell and provide our goods and services, including as a result of travel and other COVID-19-related restrictions; the ability of our customers to pay for our products; and any closures of our and our customers’ offices and facilities; risks associated with increased phishing, compromised business emails and other cybersecurity attacks and disruptions to our technology infrastructure; risks associated with employees working remotely or operating with a reduced workforce; risks associated with our indebtedness including compliance with financial and restrictive covenants, and our ability to access capital on reasonable terms, at a reasonable cost or at all due to economic conditions resulting from COVID-19 or otherwise; the impact of scheduled turnarounds and significant unplanned downtime and interruptions of production or logistics operations as a result of mechanical issues or other unanticipated events such as fires, severe weather conditions, natural disasters and pandemics including the COVID-19 pandemic; price fluctuations, cost increases and supply of raw materials; our operations and growth projects requiring substantial capital; growth rates and cyclicality of the industries we serve including global changes in supply and demand; failure to develop and commercialize new products or technologies; loss of significant customer relationships; adverse trade and tax policies; extensive environmental, health and safety laws that apply to our operations; hazards associated with chemical manufacturing, storage and transportation; litigation associated with chemical manufacturing and our business operations generally; inability to acquire and integrate businesses, assets, products or technologies; protection of our intellectual property and proprietary information; prolonged work stoppages as a result of labor difficulties or otherwise; cybersecurity, data privacy incidents and disruptions to our technology infrastructure; failure to maintain effective internal controls; disruptions in transportation and logistics; our inability to achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of our spin-off including uncertainty regarding qualification for expected tax treatment; fluctuations in our stock price; and changes in laws or regulations applicable to our business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors in Part 1, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated in subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not to act as substitutes for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided in this press release. Investors are urged to consider carefully the comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations to those measures provided. Non-GAAP measures in this press release may be calculated in a way that is not comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

AdvanSix Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,124 $ 10,606 Accounts and other receivables – net 149,461 123,554 Inventories – net 141,810 180,085 Taxes receivable 340 12,289 Other current assets 4,342 6,969 Total current assets 310,077 333,503 Property, plant and equipment – net 763,605 765,469 Operating lease right-of-use assets 113,458 114,484 Goodwill 17,592 15,005 Other assets 38,051 34,946 Total assets $ 1,242,783 $ 1,263,407 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 173,593 $ 190,227 Accrued liabilities 39,724 41,152 Operating lease liabilities – short-term 26,589 29,279 Deferred income and customer advances 19,576 26,379 Total current liabilities 259,482 287,037 Deferred income taxes 127,973 125,575 Operating lease liabilities – long-term 87,231 85,605 Line of credit – long-term 246,000 275,000 Postretirement benefit obligations 39,795 39,168 Other liabilities 7,714 6,899 Total liabilities 768,195 819,284 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01; 200,000,000 shares authorized;

31,660,339 shares issued and 28,051,056 outstanding at March 31,

2021; 31,627,139 shares issued and 28,033,227 outstanding at

December 31, 2020 317 316 Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 50,000,000 shares authorized and 0

shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Treasury stock at par (3,609,283 shares at March 31, 2021; 3,593,912

shares at December 31, 2020) (36) (36) Additional paid-in capital 186,652 184,732 Retained earnings 303,374 275,243 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,719) (16,132) Total stockholders' equity 474,588 444,123 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,242,783 $ 1,263,407

AdvanSix Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Sales $ 376,383 $ 302,713 Costs, expenses and other: Costs of goods sold 317,899 272,008 Selling, general and administrative expenses 19,308 16,740 Interest expense, net 1,544 1,959 Other non-operating expense (income), net 230 (234) Total costs, expenses and other 338,981 290,473 Income before taxes 37,402 12,240 Income tax expense 9,271 3,664 Net income $ 28,131 $ 8,576 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.00 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.98 $ 0.31 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 28,093,764 27,942,486 Diluted 28,741,066 28,050,955

AdvanSix Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 28,131 $ 8,576 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used for)

provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,104 14,432 Loss on disposal of assets 84 35 Deferred income taxes 2,237 11,204 Stock based compensation 2,363 1,198 Accretion of deferred financing fees 141 130 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions: Accounts and other receivables (25,119) (8,746) Inventories 38,986 13,644 Taxes receivable 11,949 (7,654) Accounts payable (13,781) (9,752) Accrued liabilities 912 2,912 Deferred income and customer advances (6,803) (6,626) Other assets and liabilities 1,886 366 Net cash provided by operating activities 57,090 19,719 Cash flows from investing activities: Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (14,177) (34,100) Acquisition of business (9,523) — Other investing activities (231) (385) Net cash used for investing activities (23,931) (34,485) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from line of credit 54,000 133,500 Payments of line of credit (83,000) (93,500) Payment of line of credit facility fees — (425) Principal payments of finance leases (199) (182) Purchase of treasury stock (443) (925) Issuance of common stock 1 2 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (29,641) 38,470 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 3,518 23,704 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,606 7,050 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 14,124 $ 30,754 Supplemental non-cash investing activities: Capital expenditures included in accounts payable $ 2,965 $ 11,553

AdvanSix Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 57,090 $ 19,719 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (14,177) (34,100) Free cash flow (1) $ 42,913 $ (14,381) (1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net cash provided by operating

activities less Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

The Company believes that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Net income $ 28,131 $ 8,576 Interest expense, net 1,544 1,959 Income tax expense 9,271 3,664 Depreciation and amortization 16,104 14,432 EBITDA (2) $ 55,050 $ 28,631 Sales $ 376,383 $ 302,713 EBITDA margin (3) 14.6% 9.5% (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net Income before Interest, Income

Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (3) EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by Sales

The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s operating performance, enhance a reader’s understanding of the financial performance of the Company, and facilitate a better comparison among fiscal periods and performance relative to its competitors, as these non-GAAP measures exclude items that are not considered core to the Company’s operations.

AdvanSix Inc. Appendix (Pre-tax income impact, Dollars in millions)



Planned Plant Turnaround Schedule (4) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY 2017 — ~$10 ~$4 ~$20 ~$34 2018 ~$2 ~$10 ~$30 — ~$42 2019 — ~$5 ~$5 ~$25 ~$35 2020 ~$2 ~$7 ~$20 ~$2 ~$31 2021E ~$3 $9-$11 — $13-$16 $25-$30

(4) Primarily reflects the impact of fixed cost absorption, maintenance expense, and the purchase of feedstocks which are normally manufactured by the Company.

