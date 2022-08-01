AdvanSix Recognized as a "3+” Company, With Three or More Women Directors by 50/50 Women on Boards™

50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB), the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, commends AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX), a leading chemical manufacturer of essential products, as a "3+” company, for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors.

"We are so proud of this recognition by 50/50 Women on Boards and thank them for their continued efforts to increase and sustain gender diversity on corporate boards,” said Erin Kane, president, CEO and board member of AdvanSix. "We know that diversity at all levels is key to strong business outcomes, and we are committed to championing greater representation and inclusion from our shop floor to board room at AdvanSix every day.”

AdvanSix is committed to providing a workplace that reflects the diversity of the communities in which it operates. With four women directors representing over 40 percent of its corporate board seats, and nearly 50 percent of 2021 new hires identifying as diverse, AdvanSix is making strides in its equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) mission.

"I’ve seen firsthand the power of a diverse and inclusive board and how it can benefit a company as well as its customers,” said Mike Marberry, Chairman of the Board at AdvanSix. "Our directors are committed to continuing to champion diversity at every level and we are proud of this recognition for our Board and the work AdvanSix is doing to achieve its ED&I mission.”

The company regularly creates opportunities for employees to engage and take actions for ED&I, including conducting Unconscious Bias education and launching ‘Days of Understanding’ sessions. The first sessions were held at AdvanSix’s largest manufacturing facility in Hopewell, Virginia where employees were encouraged to listen to the experiences of their colleagues and learn from each other to understand and address differences, become better allies and evolve as an organization. AdvanSix also joined the inaugural cohort of Dr. Steven L. Robbins’ Inclusion Academy.

"Investors and enlightened leaders continue to make institutional decisions that reinforce the business advantages of diverse boards,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. "We are pleased to recognize AdvanSix for prioritizing this business decision that benefits its shareholders, employees, customers and communities.”

"The value proposition for diversity and inclusion is clear,” said Kane. "When we have diverse representation at all levels in the workplace and a safe environment for folks to be their authentic selves, conventional perspectives are questioned, conversations are deepened and better decisions are made. We challenge all companies to seek more diversity, adding and promoting individuals from all backgrounds, and to enable truly inclusive cultures.”

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix plays a critical role in global supply chains, innovating and delivering essential products for our customers in a wide variety of end markets and applications that touch people’s lives, such as building and construction, fertilizers, agrochemicals, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives and electronics. Our reliable and sustainable supply of quality products emerges from the integrated value chain of our five U.S.-based manufacturing facilities. AdvanSix strives to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and differentiated products in the industries of nylon solutions, chemical intermediates and plant nutrients, guided by our core values of Safety, Integrity, Accountability and Respect. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB), a nonprofit 501©3, is a leading education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. The campaign publishes its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity IndexTM directory and research reports to track the gender composition of corporate boards on the Russell 3000 by board size, state, sector, and rating. Public awareness campaigns and educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include The Global Conversation on Board Diversity; and Educational Workshops for women at various career levels, aspiring to serve on boards. For more information, visit: www.5050wob.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005148/en/