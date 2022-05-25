|
25.05.2022 12:55:00
AdvanSix to Present at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) announced that Michael Preston, SVP and CFO of AdvanSix, will be presenting at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, Mass. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. ET.
A real-time webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://investors.advansix.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the AdvanSix investor website for 90 days following the presentation.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix plays a critical role in global supply chains, innovating and delivering essential products for our customers in a wide variety of end markets and applications that touch people’s lives, such as building and construction, fertilizers, agrochemicals, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives and electronics. Our reliable and sustainable supply of quality products emerges from the integrated value chain of our five U.S.-based manufacturing facilities. AdvanSix strives to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and differentiated products in the industries of nylon solutions, chemical intermediates, and plant nutrients, guided by our core values of Safety, Integrity, Accountability and Respect. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.
