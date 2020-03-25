AdvantaClean Introduces New Building Sanitizing Services

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvantaClean, the nation's leading franchised provider of Light Environmental Services, has responded to the spread of the COVID-19 virus by offering new sanitizing services for businesses, property managers and residential homeowners to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

The indoor air quality provider has implemented preventative and decontamination services as part of its sanitizing protocol. AdvantaClean uses the best available technology and EPA-approved materials that are known to have removed prior strains of the virus.

AdvantaClean offers Preventative cleaning services for areas with no known exposure to the virus, and Decontamination services for areas known or suspected to have come in contact with the virus.

The Preventative service includes sanitization and mechanical cleaning of horizontal surfaces and common touchpoints such as doorknobs, computer keyboards and plumbing fixtures. This process uses microfiber cloths and an EPA-approved disinfectant solution.

The Decontamination service includes sanitizing the duct system, fogging the "hot zone" with an EPA-approved disinfectant to force airborne contaminants to precipitate from the air and the same mechanical cleaning included in the Preventative service.

"AdvantaClean is committed to protecting the health of our community and that comes through providing the highest level of safety and sanitization in homes and commercial spaces," said Bryan Bennett, President of AdvantaClean. "It is our top priority to keep America's work and home environments healthy and sanitized."

AdvantaClean can only perform sanitization services in a facility when personnel are not present, typically after standard business hours or while all employees are working remotely. OSHA certified AdvantaClean professionals wearing proper safety gear, including PPE and respiratory masks, will come to the building to execute the cleaning. The application does not leave a chemical footprint and people can return to the building within several hours of service completion.

For more information about AdvantaClean and its sanitization services, please visit www.advantaclean.com.

About AdvantaClean Systems, LLC.

Founded in 1994 as a contracting business handling cleanup and repairs in South Florida, AdvantaClean®, now headquartered in Huntersville, N.C., is the leading national franchised provider of Light Environmental Services in the country. The company ranked 204th on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2020 Franchise 500 list. In 2013–14, USA Today and the International Franchise Association recognized AdvantaClean as a Top Franchise for Military Veterans. Today, more than 230 AdvantaClean franchised territories operate in 33 states.

About Home Franchise Concepts, LLC

Home Franchise Concepts (HFC) is one of the world's largest franchising systems in the home improvement goods and services space. HFC's four brands, Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living®, Concrete Craft® and AdvantaClean®, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by nearly 1,700 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

