Advantage Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results on Election of Directors

(TSX: AAV)

CALGARY, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Advantage") is pleased to announce that on May 7, 2020 it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 147,615,785 common shares (approximately 78.98% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of six (6) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:



FOR

WITHHELD

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage Jill T. Angevine 138,506,896

99.71 %

401,344

0.29 % Stephen E. Balog 138,515,076

99.72 %

393,164

0.28 % Grant B. Fagerheim 138,516,311

99.72 %

391,929

0.28 % Paul G. Haggis 138,517,475

99.72 %

390,765

0.28 % Andy J. Mah 138,503,606

99.71 %

404,634

0.29 % Ronald A. McIntosh 132,341,812

95.27 %

6,566,428

4.73 %

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.