|
08.05.2020 02:02:00
Advantage Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results on Election of Directors
(TSX: AAV)
CALGARY, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Advantage") is pleased to announce that on May 7, 2020 it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 147,615,785 common shares (approximately 78.98% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.
At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of six (6) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:
FOR
WITHHELD
Number
Percentage
Number
Percentage
Jill T. Angevine
138,506,896
99.71 %
401,344
0.29 %
Stephen E. Balog
138,515,076
99.72 %
393,164
0.28 %
Grant B. Fagerheim
138,516,311
99.72 %
391,929
0.28 %
Paul G. Haggis
138,517,475
99.72 %
390,765
0.28 %
Andy J. Mah
138,503,606
99.71 %
404,634
0.29 %
Ronald A. McIntosh
132,341,812
95.27 %
6,566,428
4.73 %
For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
SOURCE Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Anleger werden optimistischer: ATX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX beendet den Handel klar im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland konnte der DAX Aufschläge verzeichnen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. In Asien konnten sich die Börsen am Donnerstag nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen.