Advantest 9-month Profit Rises, Updates FY View

(RTTNews) - Advantest Corp. (ATE), a manufacturer of automatic test equipment for the semiconductor industry, said Thursday that its nine-month net income attributable to owners of the parent grew 66.7 percent to 60.9 billion yen. Earnings per share were 310.03 yen, up from 183.91 yen a year ago.

Operating income rose by 75.5 percent to 81.04 billion yen from last year's 46.18 billion yen.

The Group's net sales for nine months rose 35.1 percent to 300.07 billion yen from 222.18 billion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, Advantest now projects attributable net income of 86.3 billion yen, operating income of 115 billion yen, and net sales of 410 billion yen. The company had earlier forecast attributable net income of 75 billion yen, operating income of 100 billion yen, and net sales of 385 billion yen for the fiscal year.