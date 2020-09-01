Advantu Medtech and Biotech Software Engineering Expands Partner Program

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantu Inc ( https://advantu.com/ ), the most sought after Biotech and Medical Device software engineering team, is proud to announce they are expanding their partner program to the Midwest and the Southeast.

Advantu is looking to sign key partners in: 1) Minnesota 2) Florida and other select locations. If you or your company work with 1) Biotech / Biopharma or 2) Medical Device / MedTech companies, apply with Advantu via the below contact information.

Advantu Provides: Regulatory/QMS Process Improvement & Software Tool Validation Programs, Software Engineering, Software Quality Engineering & Testing Augmentation.

Kris Kelly, CEO at Advantu: "Our program is designed to provide our partners with a lucrative residual income, while supporting their referred clients with best in class solutions: on time product releases, routine FDA compliance and customers who can't live without their products.

"We are excited about the growth of our partner program, and the high caliber of professionals who've signed up - their entrepreneurial spirit embodies everything we stand for in our pursuit of excellence."

Kelly Powell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing: "Advantu's partner plans are lucrative and effortless. Partners continuously comment that the high level of sales and marketing support empowers them to quickly close business and provide positive impact for their clients."

What Advantu's end customers are saying:

Adam Sampson, VP of Product Excellence at IRRAS: "During preparation for our GMED CE Mark regulatory submission, we enlisted Advantu to conduct a Design History File (DHF) gap analysis and ensure critical elements were remediated to the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) standard.

"With poise and balance, while under duress and an incredibly tight timeline, Advantu admirably delivered more than expected. Advantu is rigorous, thorough, and offers a broad array of templates, best practices, and skill sets to uplevel a Quality Management System (QMS).

"We highly recommend Advantu for any Quality & Engineering needs."

About Advantu

Advantu is San Diego's only end-to-end medical device and biotech software engineering & quality process company. Our engineers have delivered projects with CareFusion, IRRAS, Clarify Medical, Hawkins, Inc., GenMark, Synthetic Genomics, Inc., and more. We help clients build medical devices their customers can trust, with IUV and QMS process support that ensures FDA compliance along with a host of software development & testing services.

Advantu also augments our clients' hiring needs with experienced (contract and full time) medical device quality, test & software engineers, saving them time and money.

