Advarra Acquires Bio-Optronics, Maker of Clinical Conductor TrialSuite™

COLUMBIA, Md., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions, research quality and compliance consulting services and clinical site-centric technologies, today announced that it has acquired Bio-Optronics, maker of CCTrialSuite - which includes Clinical Conductor, the leading clinical trial management system (CTMS) for health systems and research sites, and an integrated suite of eClinical solutions. The acquisition, in combination with Advarra's existing suite of products and services, establishes Advarra as the site technology market leader with extensive reach, customer loyalty and the highest standards of customer support to the 50,000 investigators whose sites run on Advarra software.

Acquisition solidifies Advarra as the leading global technology provider for clinical research sites.

With the acquisition of Bio-Optronics, Advarra builds on its established relationships with academic medical centers, cancer centers and sites through its OnCore CTMS to now include a broader coverage of site networks and health systems of any size as well as commercial sites supported by CCTrialSuite. Additionally, the acquisition enhances Advarra's deep commitment to clinical research and furthers Advarra's objective to connect the clinical trial ecosystem – sponsors, clinical research organizations (CROs) and sites – to make clinical research safer, smarter, and faster.

Clinical trial sites can range from research centers, academic medical centers to hospitals and health systems, private practices, and broader site networks. Regardless of type, sites rely on clinical trial management technology to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical research, improve trial recruitment, protocol adherence, financial management and compliance and to provide greater visibility for sponsoring organizations, CROs, and regulatory bodies.

"The addition of CCTrialSuite and Bio-Optronics' global customer base enhances Advarra's technology portfolio and further solidifies our position as the de-facto standard for clinical research site technology," stated Advarra's CEO, Gadi Saarony. "Additionally, the acquisition further strengthens our ability to enable sites with technology and services built for their unique needs and connect them to CROs and sponsor organizations in the clinical trial ecosystem to accelerate the advancement of human health."

"We're delighted to be joining Advarra, a company that shares our purpose and values and has complementary products and expertise," said Dan Kerpelman, CEO of Bio-Optronics. "We look forward to leveraging our combined strengths and broadened customer base to provide connected clinical research and healthcare technology solutions."

The acquisition also extends Advarra's therapeutic area coverage across oncology, cardiovascular, central nervous system, brain, infectious disease, endocrine, metabolic, and diabetes and further expands Advarra's international presence outside of North America. In addition to Clinical Conductor, the CCTrialSuite augments Advarra's existing technology capabilities to include video and text solutions for improved patient engagement, eConsent for improved consenting process and eSource for improved data accuracy and quality. Bio-Optronics' healthcare technology solutions further complement the Advarra portfolio, bringing unique know-how in scheduling and patient safety.

The combination of Advarra and Bio-Optronics advantages sponsors and CROs by connecting them with a network of over 50,000 investigators using Advarra site technology and over 40,000 active investigator sites that rely on Advarra for Institutional Review Board (IRB) services. Advarra's integration-focused technology approach ensures site, sponsor, and CRO systems work seamlessly together throughout the clinical trial lifecycle from study planning and startup to conducting and closing a study.

"This acquisition significantly enhances Bio-Optronics' already established value as a partner for sites and site networks," commented Paul Evans, President and CEO of Velocity Clinical Research, a leading research site organization and an enterprise level user of CCTrialSuite. He further added, "The combination of Advarra and Bio-Optronics delivers increased scale, valuable resources, and improved access and opportunity to connect and collaborate with sponsors and CROs."

About Advarra

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted IRB and IBC review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard trial participants, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit www.advarra.com.

About Bio-Optronics

Bio-Optronics is a leading software and services company dedicated to providing user-focused applications for healthcare organizations that positively impact operational performance and financial results. With applications focused on clinical research, automated resource utilization and patient safety, Bio-Optronics solutions are used by thousands of healthcare organizations worldwide to simplify complex clinical processes, enhance financial performance, ensure regulatory compliance, increase patient safety, boost efficiency, and ensure the overall quality of results.

