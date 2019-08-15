ADVault and Humana Announce Expansion of MyDirectives Platform

DALLAS and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVault, Inc., and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. , today announced a significant expansion of the digital advance care planning platform MyDirectives® to all Humana Medicare Advantage and commercial members via the MyHumana.com portal.

Members can easily create and update advance care plans via this portal or upload any paper advance directives including the well-known Five Wishes document, the Veterans Form 10-0137, or portable medical orders such as POLST/MOLST into the ADVault global repository. Authorized providers can access the repository and get real-time access to the goals, preferences and priorities of Humana members. Members also have access to MyDirectives MOBILE™ and the ability to upload video and audio recordings. MyDirectives offers a consumer-friendly user interface with drop-down menus, video tutorials and family conversation guides.

"Humana is showing strong leadership by enabling its members to have a voice in their care, especially if they've had an accident or are in a crisis and can't communicate," said Jeff Zucker, CEO of ADVault. "It's important to normalize advance care planning for everyone over the age of 18 and to make it a routine part of our lives. We applaud Humana's bold efforts to help its members."

The agreement with ADVault is part of Humana's longstanding commitment to innovation, advance care planning and value-based care. Specifically, Humana's strategic initiatives encourage more personal time with health professionals and personalized care that is tailored to each person's unique health situation.

"Humana is pleased to expand the advance care planning capabilities available to our members," said Dr. Phil Painter, Chief Medical Officer, Health Care Services. "We believe it's important for our members to have an easy way to document and share their specific wishes with family and providers in the event they cannot speak for themselves."

A good quality advance care plan, one that is routinely updated, shared and accessible in real-time, helps providers listen to the individual and know what is important to them. Leveraging technologies, such as ADVault, connects physicians and helps them work as a team to coordinate care around the patient.

About ADVault

With consumer users in over 40 countries, MyDirectives®, a service of Dallas, Texas-based ADVault, Inc., is the world's leading all-digital advance care planning platform. MyDirectives lets people create, store, update and share the free MyDirectives digital advance care plan or upload any third-party digital or paper-based digital advance care plan, advance medical directive or POLST document. Additional information can be found at MyDirectives.com or this TEDx Talk.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

