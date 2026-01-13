Advent Technologies Holdings Aktie

Advent Technologies Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40CUY / ISIN: US00788A2042

13.01.2026 18:55:40

Advent And Airbus Broaden Fuel Cell Pact To Advance Hydrogen Aviation

(RTTNews) - Advent Technologies (ADNH) said it has widened its joint development agreement with Airbus to accelerate work on the next generation of its Ion Pair membrane electrode assemblies for high-temperature PEM fuel cells, a key component in hydrogen-powered aircraft.

The updated deal is aimed at generating more precise durability data so both sides can move into the next phase of development with greater confidence around long-term performance.

Chief operating officer Jim Coffey said the collaboration continues to strengthen and that the revised milestones reflect a productive working relationship. He added that Advent's HT-PEM MEA plays a central role in Airbus' hydrogen electric propulsion efforts, enabling more efficient cooling with smaller radiators, which in turn cuts aircraft weight and drag.

Chief technology officer Emory De Castro said Advent has already achieved the interim power levels set by Airbus and is now shifting its focus to durability across real flight cycles.

He noted that lifetime testing takes time, and the expanded agreement will allow the teams to collect real-world durability data while pushing MEA power output further.

The broader scope also opens the door to stack testing, which he described as a critical step toward bringing the Ion Pair MEA technology into aviation use.

ADNH currently trades at $0.39, or 2.13% lower on the OTC Markets OTCQB.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc Registered Shs 0,49 25,54% Advent Technologies Holdings Inc Registered Shs

