Advent Technologies Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40CUY / ISIN: US00788A2042
|
13.01.2026 18:55:40
Advent And Airbus Broaden Fuel Cell Pact To Advance Hydrogen Aviation
(RTTNews) - Advent Technologies (ADNH) said it has widened its joint development agreement with Airbus to accelerate work on the next generation of its Ion Pair membrane electrode assemblies for high-temperature PEM fuel cells, a key component in hydrogen-powered aircraft.
The updated deal is aimed at generating more precise durability data so both sides can move into the next phase of development with greater confidence around long-term performance.
Chief operating officer Jim Coffey said the collaboration continues to strengthen and that the revised milestones reflect a productive working relationship. He added that Advent's HT-PEM MEA plays a central role in Airbus' hydrogen electric propulsion efforts, enabling more efficient cooling with smaller radiators, which in turn cuts aircraft weight and drag.
Chief technology officer Emory De Castro said Advent has already achieved the interim power levels set by Airbus and is now shifting its focus to durability across real flight cycles.
He noted that lifetime testing takes time, and the expanded agreement will allow the teams to collect real-world durability data while pushing MEA power output further.
The broader scope also opens the door to stack testing, which he described as a critical step toward bringing the Ion Pair MEA technology into aviation use.
ADNH currently trades at $0.39, or 2.13% lower on the OTC Markets OTCQB.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Advent Technologies Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Advent Technologies Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Advent Technologies Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|0,49
|25,54%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel stärker -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester -- Nikkei überspringt erstmals 54.000-Punkte-Marke
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zur Wochenmitte zulegte, steckte der deutsche Leitindex Verluste ein. Die Wall Street zeigte sich eine Spur tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch mehrheitlich bergauf.