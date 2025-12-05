International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
05.12.2025 03:30:40
Advent International Makes NIQ Its Top Holding in a $2.35 Billion Bet
Boston-based Advent International disclosed a new position in NIQ Global Intelligence plc, acquiring 149,380,246 shares valued at approximately $2.35 billion, according to its November 14, 2025, SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, 2025, Advent International, L.P. initiated a new position in NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE:NIQ). The fund reported ownership of 149,380,246 shares, corresponding to a market value of approximately $2.35 billion as of September 30, 2025.This marks a new position, representing 47.23% of Advent International, L.P.’s $4.97 billion in reportable U.S. equity holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!