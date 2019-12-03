AdventHealth Announces Mobile Mammography Services for the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdventHealth announced today it has signed an agreement for the purchase of all of the assets of Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography, a leading provider of 3D mobile mammography services to over 700 locations in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas including schools, government agencies, corporations and health care clinics. The transaction is expected to be complete December 20, 2019, and once official, the mobile service will be part of AdventHealth West Florida Division.

"We want to make it easy for people to take charge of their health and live their healthiest life possible. This service allows us to bring health care right to employees at their workplace, so it doesn't get easier than that," said John Johannessen, Senior Executive Officer of Non-Acute Care in the West Florida Division. "We are excited about the opportunity to continue building on the services that Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography brings to the community, and to offer a full network of work to support and follow up with those in our care."

The sale includes Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography's three specialty buses equipped with Hologic 3D Mammography systems. The 3D mammography system offers more clarity regardless of breast size or density, increased comfort and more accuracy in diagnosis, detecting subtle lesions and fine calcifications to help pinpoint cancers early. Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography has screened over 32,000 women in the last five years.

"With this acquisition, more people in the Tampa Bay area will benefit from the additional breast care services available from AdventHealth" said William C. Yovic, the founder of Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography. "We look forward to continuing the great service with the same staff and schedules but now with the additional resources of AdventHealth." Yovic will remain with the company after the acquisition to help ensure a smooth transition for employees, clients and patients.

AdventHealth will maintain the current and future schedules for mobile mammography and plans to grow the outpatient imaging services in the future.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Until the transaction is complete, current ownership will remain in place. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

About AdventHealth West Florida Division

The West Florida Division of AdventHealth has some of the nation's brightest medical minds making lifesaving breakthroughs with surgical pioneers, scientists and researchers using leading edge technology and innovation to deliver our brand of whole-person care. Our network of care includes AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Connerton, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth Lake Placid, AdventHealth North Pinellas, AdventHealth Ocala, AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wauchula, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Zephyrhills, as well as three freestanding offsite Emergency Rooms including AdventHealth Central Pasco ER, AdventHealth Palm Harbor ER and AdventHealth TimberRidge ER. We are more than hospitals, as we have a robust system of care including specialty acute care, over 200 primary care and specialty employed physicians, Express Care at Walgreens clinics, urgent care centers, wound care, physical therapy and home health care. AdventHealth is a faith-based not-for-profit health care system with a mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ. AdventHealth has hundreds of care sites and nearly 50 hospitals across the United States. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

