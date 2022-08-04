ADVENTURERS ROSS EDGLEY AND KATIE TUNN OPEN DOORS AT NEW TALISKER VISITOR EXPERIENCE

ISLE OF SKYE, Scotland, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Scotch whisky, Talisker, is today opening the doors to its newly renovated visitor experience. To mark the opening, and to celebrate Talisker's special connection to the rugged sea and coastline of Skye, the distillery welcomed multi-record-breaking wild swimmer Ross Edgley, and Skye based artist, adventurer and conservationist Katie Tunn.

Fittingly, they arrived at the distillery by sea in Loch Harport, and after drying off they were greeted by Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Diageo's Scotland Brand Homes, before visiting the reimagined visitor experience.

Having stood on the rugged coast of the isle of Skye for more than a century and a half, the new visitor attraction has been completely transformed as part of Diageo's £185 million investment in Scotch tourism. Boasting a new interactive experience and revamped distillery tours, the new space demonstrates how Talisker is made by the sea.

Showcased within the new visitor experience on Skye is a snapshot of Talisker's ground-breaking partnership with ocean conservation organisation, Parley for the Oceans. Previously embarking on long-distance swims in support of this work is adventurer and long-distance swimmer Ross Edgley, and one of the first through the doors at the distillery.

Ambassador Ross Edgley commented:

"It's impossible to visit Skye and not feel like you're on an adventure, it just oozes out of the place. The experience at Talisker embodies this adventurous spirit and is truly worth a visit. What you've got here is a truly unique whisky experience in a stunning setting, with its opportunity to get out into the wild and come back here to one of the many tastings and tours, there are so many reasons to keep returning to this beautiful island."

When visiting Talisker, guests will have the opportunity to embark on three newly created tours:

The Distillery Tour: Visitors will discover how the island influences the flavour of the whisky whilst exploring the making Talisker room and mash house before enjoying three tastings of the beloved single-malt.

Visitors will discover how the island influences the flavour of the whisky whilst exploring the making Talisker room and mash house before enjoying three tastings of the beloved single-malt. Made by the Sea Tasting Experience: Whisky lovers will have the chance to immerse themselves in a multi-sensory tasting session that explores the story of Talisker followed by a tasting.

Whisky lovers will have the chance to immerse themselves in a multi-sensory tasting session that explores the story of Talisker followed by a tasting. Talisker Cask Draw and Tasting Experience: Designed with the whisky connoisseur in mind, this experience will see guests visit Talisker's maturation warehouse where they'll get the rare opportunity to draw and taste five unique cask-strength distillery exclusive whiskies - set to open at a later date.

Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Diageo's Scotland Brand Homes, added:

"Talisker is inseparable from the unique Isle of Skye landscape and its whisky is inherently shaped by the sea and landscape that surrounds it. Our new brand home celebrates that deep connection with the sea and Talisker's commitment to preserving the wonderful marine environment in Scotland and around the world.

"From the tours to the bars and retail space, there's so much to experience at Talisker whether you've travelled two miles or two hundred miles to be there and whether you're already familiar with this wonderful whisky, or discovering it for the first time."

Two bars, a self-guided exhibition and retail space packed with local products complete the new Talisker experience, creating a place where both tourists and Skye residents can gather. Local artists, crafts and tradespeople have been employed wherever possible during the renovation.

Katie Tunn is one such local artist who has collaborated with the team, she said:

"There's no arguing that Talisker is one of our country's most iconic whiskies, and it's been a joy to watch the space come alive as we've worked through the project. It's sure to quickly become a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. The team's commitment to working with the local community is truly commendable. I'm already working on my next project with Talisker, which will add yet another reason to visit our beautiful island."

Talisker is the sixth site to undergo a transformation as part of Diageo's investment. The Singleton, Glenkinchie, Clynelish and Cardhu distilleries have recently opened as part of the ambitious project which re-imagines the traditional whisky tour experience. The centrepiece of the investment programme, the Johnnie Walker Princes Street global visitor attraction, opened in Edinburgh in September last year.

Along with Diageo's other 13 visitor experiences in Scotland, Talisker holds a Green Tourism Gold Award – the highest sustainability accolade for a visitor attraction.

To book your tour, please visit: taliskerdistillery.com

Talisker encourages everyone to drink responsibly when enjoying our whisky, and remember not to mix swimming and consuming alcohol.

