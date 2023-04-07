Advertisers are Bullish on TikTok Despite its Uncertain Future in the US

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Everybody loves TikTok, right? Well, except for the American, Australian, Canadian, French, Danish, Norwegian, Latvian, Dutch, British, and Taiwanese governments.So considering that the social media app is in regulatory crosshairs around the globe and facing a potential nationwide ban in the US, you'd think advertisers would be running for the hills. And you'd be wrong.Continue reading