|
12.05.2022 12:19:00
Advertising May Be a Solution to Netflix's Password-Sharing Problem
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has already begun testing a solution to its password sharing problem. The streaming leader said there's about 100 million households around the world that are watching Netflix without paying for it. In three Latin American markets, it's asking those households to pay a little extra to keep streaming.Many Netflix sharers have been vocal about their willingness to cancel if the company tries to charge them more for sharing their login credentials. Netflix may not find it profitable to charge subscribers more for sharing passwords, but it needs to curb sharing somehow. A more profitable approach may be found in its plans for an ad-supported tier.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!