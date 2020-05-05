Advice for Pet Moves to the UK from Air Animal Pet Movers: TOR and More

TAMPA, Fla., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If your pets are relocating with you to the UK, you must include the pet in your required application for Transfer of Residence relief, advises Air Animal Pet Movers. Use this form to apply to move your home from outside the EU to the UK. Even though the United Kingdom may have ruled your household goods exempt from Her Majesty's Value Added Tax, incoming residents must list their pets because they may be subject to VAT.

As soon as you know your new or temporary address in the UK, go online and complete a TOR listing household goods, cars and your pets. The form asks for your pet's passport number. Write your pet's microchip number in this blank. The UK will send you a TOR reference number.

Not having a TOR reference number will not prohibit your pet from entering the UK. But, you may have to pay extra VAT on arrival. If you do pay, you have 12 months to apply for reimbursement.

Check our UK resource page for more information about moving pets to the UK. The UK government has advised it will be business as usual while they pull out of the European Union. Air Animal's hardworking pet move team advises our clients of any announced changes.

Speaking of our team, they received a CARTUS Service Excellence Award. Our tails are wagging!

