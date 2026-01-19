19.01.2026 08:06:58

Advicenne's Sibnayal NDA For DRTA Tratement Accepted For Review By FDA

(RTTNews) - Advicenne SA (ALDVI.PA), a French pharmaceutical company focused on rare kidney diseases, announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review the New Drug Application or NDA for Sibnayal for the treatment of distal Renal Tubular Acidosis.

Sibnayal is a fixed combination of potassium citrate and potassium bicarbonate to treat distal Renal Tubular Acidosis or dRTA. The FDA has set the target date for the final approval decision, known as the PDUFA date, as of September 3, 2026.

The US regulatory agency completed its standard 60-day filing review following the submission of the NDA dossier on November 2, 2025. The company noted that the 505(b)(2) application incorporates the European clinical studies that also underpin the recently renewed Marketing Authorization dossier in Europe.

Didier Laurens, Chief Executive Officer of Advicenne, stated, "We are now entering the substantive review phase, which is expected to continue through September 2026. During this time, we will remain fully committed to responding promptly and effectively to all FDA requests. Our main goal is to bring to U.S. patients, their families, and caregivers the only therapy specifically designed for the treatment of distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA)".

