AdvicePeriod Partners With FA Match to Help Advisors Find the Right Fit

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdvicePeriod, a national network of like-minded advisors, and FA Match, the industry's only two-way, data-driven solution for advisor recruiting, announce a new partnership.

The partnership will leverage the recently launched FA Match 2.0 digital platform, which uses proprietary Advisor MatchTM technology to connect advisors and firms. The platform includes Video Connect, a virtual meeting room hosted within FA Match, as well as an enhanced look and feel to optimize the user experience. "Partnering with FA Match reflects our belief in the power of technology to change our industry and improve clients' lives," says Larry Miles, AdvicePeriod Principal.

"When advisors find fulfillment by aligning with like-minded firms, our entire industry reaps the benefits of higher performance and long-term retention," explains Ryan Shanks, FA Match CEO and co-founder.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce the benefits of FA Match 2.0 to the wealth management community, and this partnership with AdvicePeriod is aligned with our commitment to putting advisors first," continued Shanks.

"At AdvicePeriod, we've created a network of advisors looking for ownership, simplicity, and growth. We provide the resources for advisors to expand their book of business, backed by help from industry experts like those at FA Match," adds Miles. AdvicePeriod offers advisors the opportunity to plug their business into AdvicePeriod's digital platform which streamlines processes and frees up precious time for advisors, so they can spend more time with clients, all while owning 100% of their book of business.

The latest features added to FA Match's digital recruiting platform and its partnership with AdvicePeriod highlight both firms' commitment to further developing the wealth management industry using innovative technology.

About AdvicePeriod

AdvicePeriod is a leading, SEC-registered investment advisor dedicated to focusing clients on the critical decisions necessary for managing their wealth. Our mission: to make wealth management more fair, effective, and successful; for clients and advisors alike. To learn more, visit: https://www.adviceperiod.com.

About FA Match

FA Match is the industry's only data-driven solution for advisor recruiting. A digital-hybrid recruiting platform, FA Match connects experienced advisors with financial services firms who are equipped to help them thrive. The platform's Advisor MatchTM technology helps clients focus on the criteria that actually matter to long-term success, and the team's 20+ years of recruitment expertise enables FA Match to oversee matches on the basis of mutual compatibility.

FA Match is in it for the advisor, period. That means there are no outside conflicts of interest, it is completely discreet, and advisors and firms are never surprised with hidden fees.

FA Match, LLC is headquartered in Longmeadow, MA. For more information, visit http://www.famatch.com.

SOURCE AdvicePeriod