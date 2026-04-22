Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
22.04.2026 20:04:19
Advisor Adds $14 Million to Private Real Estate Fund Yielding 9% With 13% Tax Equivalent Income
Pasadena Private Wealth disclosed a buy of 887,464 shares of the Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (NYSE:BPRE) in an April 22, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated transaction valued at $14.03 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated April 22, 2026, Pasadena Private Wealth increased its stake in the Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund by 887,464 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the additional shares acquired is $14.03 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund's total position value in the company rose by $16.34 million, a change reflecting both the share purchase and market price movement.The Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund is structured to provide investors with access to a diversified portfolio of private real estate assets. The fund leverages its expertise in real estate management to pursue stable income and long-term capital appreciation. Its competitive edge lies in its focus on diversified property sectors and disciplined investment strategies tailored to institutional clients.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!