Advisor Group And Securities America Announce Successful Recruitment Of Symmetry Financial Solutions

PHOENIX, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and Securities America today announced the successful recruitment to their platform of Symmetry Financial Solutions, a practice headquartered in San Antonio with four offices that oversees $192 million in total client assets. Symmetry Financial's nine financial professionals provide financial planning, wealth management and insurance solutions to individuals, families and businesses across Texas.

Securities America is a subsidiary of Advisor Group, which also includes FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Co-founded under a different business name by President Richard Planto in 1994, the practice was renamed Symmetry Financial in 2017 and has offices in San Antonio, Brownsville, Boeme and Fredericksburg. Together with CEO and Co-owner David Bavero, Mr. Planto plans to leverage Securities America's industry-leading practice management support and technology stack, along with the resources and scale of Advisor Group, to continue growing the full suite of Symmetry Financial's capabilities.

Jim Nagengast, CEO and President of Securities America, said, "We are thrilled to bring aboard a long-tenured group of financial professionals with such a tremendous track record as Richard and David have built over the years. From the first time our recruiting team met with them, we could see that they were seeking a higher-level service experience that would afford them the opportunity to grow their business and offer their clients top-flight wealth management services. We look forward to working closely with the entire team at Symmetry Financial to help them reach new levels of success."

Mr. Bavero said, "We had known of Securities America's reputation in the wealth management industry for years as a great partner for growth-minded financial professionals, and when it came time to make a strategic decision on how we would expand our business, they came to mind immediately. Once we met the Securities America team and learned about the services, support and technology they and their parent company Advisor Group could offer, our decision was easy. Simply put, Securities America offers us the best chance to thrive, and we are excited to collaborate with them for years to come."

Jamie Price, CEO and President of Advisor Group, said, "On behalf of our network of wealth management firms, we congratulate Securities America on the successful recruitment of Symmetry Financial Solutions to its platform. Supporting financial professionals in the growth of their businesses and the service of their clients is at the core of our mission as a company, and we are proud to play a role in their success. Going forward we will continue to invest in the capabilities that will help our financial professionals do their best work, and as always, we will be in their corner, today and in the future."

About Securities America

Securities America is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms. Headquartered in Omaha and founded in 1984, Securities America supports approximately 3,200 independent financial professionals with innovative technology and wealth management platforms, practice management and business growth tools and a personalized service culture. The firm's flexible, multi-custodial approach supports a range of business models including Super OSJs, independent RIAs, RIA-only advisors, hybrid advisors and financial institutions. For more information visit https://www.securitiesamerica.com/. Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. and Arbor Point Advisors, LLC.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

