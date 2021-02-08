Advisor Group Names Desireé Sii President And CEO Of Subsidiary SagePoint Financial, Inc.

PHOENIX, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the appointment of Desireé Sii as President and CEO of SagePoint Financial, Inc. ("SagePoint"), effective immediately. Ms. Sii will be based in Phoenix and report to Advisor Group's President, Advice and Wealth Management, Greg Cornick. SagePoint's former CEO, Jeff Auld, recently announced his retirement.

As SagePoint enters its fifty-first year of operations, Ms. Sii's leadership strategy will be to build on the firm's impressive recruiting momentum while continuing to support the organic growth of its more than 1,300 affiliated financial professionals by leveraging Advisor Group's innovative suite of business services, including practice management coaching and consulting, succession and acquisition resources, marketing support and cutting-edge technology.

Mr. Cornick said, "Advisor Group extends our warmest congratulations to Desireé Sii on her new role. Desireé's impressive track record of building and expanding relationships with financial professionals made her the clear choice to serve as SagePoint's new President and CEO. She has excellent relationship management skills, and a strong reputation throughout our financial professional community and home office team for effectively advocating on behalf of financial professionals and the clients they serve."

Ms. Sii said, "I am excited and honored to take the helm of this incredible organization. Continuing to work with my colleagues at SagePoint and our partners across the Advisor Group community, we will remain focused on providing exceptional service experiences to financial professionals and their clients, as well as on further improving our processes and elevating efficiency across our platform."

For the past five years, Ms. Sii has led the Business Development team at SagePoint. Earlier in her career, she served as senior vice president for field supervision for Charles Schwab. Prior to that, Ms. Sii spent six years with Royal Alliance, first as a senior regional vice president for the Western Region and later as senior vice president for field supervision. She also served as a partner and vice president for operations and compliance with the Willamette Financial Group (a SagePoint MBO); and as a registered principal / OSJ with AIG Financial Advisors and Waddell & Reed. Ms. Sii has achieved FINRA certifications in Series 7, 24, 53, 63, 65 and earned a Life & Health Insurance License.

About SagePoint Financial

SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has approximately 1,400 advisors across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

