AdvisorPeak Introduction and Training Webinar for Shareholders Service Group Advisors and Traders

SALT LAKE CITY, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

What: AdvisorPeak, in partnership with Shareholders Service Group (SSG), will host a training webinar for SSG advisors on how to effectively utilize AdvisorPeak's innovative trading and rebalancing platform in their practice. AdvisorPeak recently announced a partnership where SSG members now have access to an intuitive user experience that enables them to efficiently and accurately execute trades in a tax-efficient manner. The program monitors households and accounts, identifies tax-loss harvesting opportunities, provides real-time analysis, and supports integrations with other industry-leading software providers and custodians.



Who:

Janson Evans, Director of Sales, AdvisorPeak

Jordan Deru, Vice President of Sales, AdvisorPeak

Dan Skiles, President, Shareholders Service Group

Barry Boyte, Executive Vice President, Shareholders Service Group



When: Thursday, May 14 | 4:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 p.m. PT



Where: Registration link is available from Shareholders Service Group.



About AdvisorPeak

Located on the Silicon Slopes of Salt Lake City, Utah, AdvisorPeak, Inc. was founded by former investment advisors and wealth management industry subject matter experts with the vision of bringing innovative software to the financial services industry. Designed to meet the real-world needs that advisors and institutions face, AdvisorPeak is the product of years of in-depth research and development of tax-smart portfolio trading and rebalancing. AdvisorPeak puts enterprise-class portfolio management tools within the reach of all investment professionals. For more information about AdvisorPeak, or to schedule a software demo, please visit www.advisorpeak.com or follow @AdvisorPeak on Twitter.

About Shareholders Service Group

Shareholders Service Group (SSG, , http://www.ssginstitutional.com ) provides brokerage and custodial services exclusively for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). SSG provides a full range of brokerage and back-office service and support with a robust technology platform, access to a full suite of investment vehicles, and a highly experienced service team that only serves independent RIAs. The company was founded in 2002 and currently serves approximately 1,600 advisory firms throughout the country. The management team began serving independent RIAs in the late 1980s.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisorpeak-introduction-and-training-webinar-for-shareholders-service-group-advisors-and-traders-301053463.html

SOURCE AdvisorPeak