Advisors Excel Event Raises Funds to Help Habitat for Humanity

TOPEKA, Kan., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its commitment to the community, Advisors Excel and its affiliated financial professionals recently raised $471,000 for Habitat for Humanity during a fundraising event. The gift will help to fund affordable housing for families in need in Topeka and across the country.

"Our home is our safe-haven; it is a basic human need that shelters our families from the outside elements and provides privacy and security. It's the hub where dreams are born and nurtured," said Advisors Excel Co-Founder Cody Foster. "It is our hope that by assisting families and individuals with homes through Habitat for Humanity, we are helping give a brighter future," Foster said.

Advisors Excel raised the funds in conjunction with more than 500 of the nation's top financial professionals who were attending a two-day training event in Las Vegas. The company hosts the event each year and always includes an opportunity to raise money for a worthy cause. To date, Advisors Excel and its affiliated independent financial professionals have raised approximately $3.5 million to help incredible nonprofits and amazing organizations around the country.

"Through corporate giving and inspiring their network of independent financial advisors to contribute, Advisors Excel has demonstrated tremendous generosity this year," said Jeremy Kraut-Ordover, Habitat's vice president for individual giving. "We're truly grateful for our partnership to help serve more Habitat homeowners in Advisors Excel's hometown of Topeka and communities across the United States."

The founding principle of Habitat for Humanity is to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope. For many people, decent and affordable housing is out of reach. Families and individuals in need of a hand-up partner with Habitat to build or improve a place they can call home. Driven by the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live, Habitat works in local communities across all 50 states in the United States and over 70 countries worldwide. Since its founding in 1976, Habitat has helped more than 29 million people build strength and stability through homeownership.

About Advisors Excel:

Advisors Excel, founded in 2005, has redefined the role a marketing organization can play in supporting independent financial advisors. Their growth has been unparalleled in the industry and has been done by working with a smaller group of select advisors. With a focus on making good advisors great business owners, Advisors Excel has revolutionized the way advisors build and operate their businesses.

In 2019, the 500 advisors working with Advisors Excel did over $7 billion in annuity production, and their affiliated Registered Investment Advisory Firm, AE Wealth Management, currently manages over $10 billion and has been named one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country.

