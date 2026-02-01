NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
02.02.2026 00:10:07
Advisory Firm Slashes Income Fund by $8.4 Million While Nvidia and VTI Lead Holdings
On January 22, 2026, Brookwood Investment Group disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 210,541 shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR) in the fourth quarter of 2025, an estimated $8.36 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated January 22, 2026, Brookwood Investment Group sold 210,541 shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the transaction was $8.36 million based on the period’s average price. The position’s quarter-end value decreased by $8.42 million, a figure that includes both share sales and price changes.TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) provides investors with diversified exposure to global fixed income markets through an actively managed, multi-sector bond portfolio. The fund seeks to deliver income and capital appreciation by dynamically allocating across a broad range of debt securities, adjusting exposures based on evolving market conditions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
