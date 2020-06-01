Advisory - Health Canada advises Canadians to help support the continued supply of medications

OTTAWA, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product: Various medications

Issue: The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant shifts in the supply and demand of certain drugs. While supply levels may be stabilizing, supply pressures continue for certain drugs.

What to do: Do not buy more medication than usual to help ensure that all Canadians continue to have access to the medications they need and to help prevent drug shortages.

Issue

Health Canada recognizes that drug shortages can have a significant impact on patients and health care professionals and is committed to addressing them when they occur.

Governments, industry, pharmacy organizations, and other health sector partners continue to work together to address supply issues, and are taking measures to conserve the supply of critical drugs. Health Canada has been monitoring the supply situation closely and will take any necessary actions, in collaboration with its partners, to help ensure the continued supply of medications for Canadians.

Patients are advised not to buy more medication than required. This will help ensure that all Canadians continue to have access to the medications they need and to prevent drug shortages.

Canadians can access information on specific drug shortages at the Drug Shortages Canada website, where companies are required to report all actual and anticipated shortages within specific timeframes. Health Canada has also published a list of critical drugs that are in high demand or in shortage and is actively working in collaboration with industry and partners to mitigate impacts on patients.

For the latest and most up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit Canada.ca/coronavirus.

