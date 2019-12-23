23.12.2019 20:34:00

Advisory - Health Canada warns Canadians about U-Dream herbal sleep-aid products after tests detect a substance similar to a prescription insomnia drug, which may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that it has tested several U-Dream Lite and U-Dream Full Night herbal sleep-aid products and has found that they contain a substance similar to the prescription drug zopiclone, which may pose serious health risks.

Zopiclone is used to treat insomnia. Side effects include drowsiness, dizziness, memory loss, hallucinations and abnormal sleep behaviours while not fully awake including sleep driving (which can result in serious injuries). Zopicline use may lead to dependence or abuse, and stopping the drug abruptly may cause withdrawal symptoms, including convulsions, tremor, muscle cramps, vomiting, sweating, hallucinations and difficulty sleeping. In addition, zopiclone should not be used by pregnant or nursing women, children, or patients with breathing difficulties.

Health Canada tested the products after receiving complaints of unusual side effects—such as symptoms of withdrawal and dependence—suggesting that the products may contain a substance not listed on the product label.

The Department has suspended all of the company's U-Dream and U-Dreams product licences, which means it is now illegal for any person or company to sell these products in Canada. The company, Biotrade Canada Ltd., has indicated that U-Dream Lite (under NPNs 80070773, 80072688 and 80088075) and U-Dream Full Night (under NPNs 80070691, 80072690 and 80088078) are the only products it has been marketing in Canada. Health Canada has asked Biotrade Canada Ltd. to recall the products and will take further action as needed.

Who is affected

  • Consumers who have bought or are using these products.

Affected products
Health Canada has suspended the following product licences held by Biotrade Canada Ltd.:



Product

Suspended Natural Product Number (NPN)

U-Dream - Full-Night Formula

80053231 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80053231

U-Dream - Half-Night Formula

80053230 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80053230

U-Dream Full Night

80070691 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80070691


80072690 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80072690

U-Dream Full 350mg

80088081 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80088081


80093798 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80093798

U-Dream Full Night 450mg

80088078 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80088078

U-Dream Lite

80070208 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80070208


80070773 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80070773


80072688 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80072688

U-Dream Lite 350mg

80088077 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80088077


80093797 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80093797

U-Dream Lite 450mg

80088075 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80088075

U-Dream Lite;
U-Dream Half Night

80068852 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80068852

U-Dreams

80040083 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80040083

U-Dreams Full

80068849 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80068849


80070204 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80070204


80070345 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80070345

U-Dreams Lite

80070506 https://health-products.canada.ca/lnhpd-bdpsnh/info.do?licence=80070506

 

What consumers should do

  • Consult your healthcare practitioner immediately, before stopping use, if you are currently taking this product or if you have been taking it recently. Stopping it suddenly may cause symptoms of withdrawal.
  • You should not drive, operate heavy machinery or perform other activities requiring mental alertness until you have safely stopped taking this product.
  • Consult your healthcare professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.
  • Report any health product-related adverse reactions or complaints to Health Canada.

