21.10.2020 19:54:00

Advisory - Multiple unauthorized health products seized from stores in Ontario, Québec and Alberta because they may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Rhino 15 gum

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

A & J Variety

324 Rawdon St.

Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther Extreme 25000

Sexual enhancement

Product was previously tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil.

Dundas West. Convenience

5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Elephant 9000

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Dundas West. Convenience

5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Wild Bull Gold Extreme

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and testosterone propionate

Dundas West. Convenience

5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Sexual enhancement

Product was previously tested by Health Canada and found to contain  tadalafil

Dundas West. Convenience

5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Sexual enhancement

Product was previously tested by Health Canada and found to contain  tadalafil

Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry  

81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

3800 Hard Rock

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bear Food Mart

159 Highland Rd E

Kitchener, ON

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Rhino 25 Titanium 200K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil 

Dairy Jug

3884 Bloor St. W

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Hoffman Mini Mart

124 Hoffman St.

Kitchener, ON

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Maximum Power Bang All Night Long

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Hoffman Mini Mart

124 Hoffman St.

Kitchener, ON

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Hoffman Mini Mart

124 Hoffman St.

Kitchener, ON

Retailer removed the product from shelves

3800 Hard Rock

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Stop 2 Shop

101 Hazelglen Dr Unit 3A

Kitchener, ON

Retailer removed the product from shelves

Rush

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutanol

Source Adult Video

10210 Macleod Tr S

Calgary, AB

Seized from retail location

Jungle Juice Platinum

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutanol

Source Adult Video

10210 Macleod Tr S

Calgary, AB

Seized from retail location

ResERECTION

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Sildenafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Rhino

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Aminotadalafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Alien 2 Power Platinum 11 000

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Aminotadalafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Black Panther Platinum 30K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain Yohimbine

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Double Diamond – Works Wonder

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized from another retailer was tested and found to contain sildenafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Atomic 41,000 MG

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Eruption 35000 MG

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Gold Lion Gold Label 3000 MG

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Sildenafil and Hydroxythiohomosildenafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Go-Rilla Formula

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Hydroxythiohomosildenafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Jaguar 3000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized from another retailer was tested and found to contain tadalafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Lipstick 12,000 MG

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Mitragynine

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Master Zone 1500

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Poseidon Platinum 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Red Shoe 1,200 mg

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Mitragynine

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Titanium 4000

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil and Sildenafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 35000

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 15000

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 platinum 5000

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Slam 29,000 MG

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20.000

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Super Panther 7K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain Yohimbine

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Titanium 4000

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil and Sildenafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22.000

Sexual enhancement

Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil

La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie

2061 rue St-Denis

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail location

Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

