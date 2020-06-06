Advisory - Recall of certain hand sanitizers that may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2020 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product: Certain hand sanitizers made with industrial-grade ethanol

Certain hand sanitizers made with industrial-grade ethanol Issue: Health Canada is advising Canadians that certain hand sanitizers are being recalled from the market because they contain industrial-grade ethanol that has not been authorized for use in hand sanitizers in Canada .

What to do: Stop using these products. Consult your healthcare professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns. Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada. See the additional information on buying health products safely in the links below.

Issue

Health Canada is advising Canadians that certain hand sanitizers are being recalled from the market because they contain industrial-grade ethanol that has not been authorized for use in hand sanitizers in Canada.

Industrial-grade ethanol contains impurities that are not found in the type of ethanol approved for use in manufacturing hand sanitizers, such as technical-grade, food-grade or pharmaceutical-grade ethanol. In addition, chemicals that may not be approved for use in hand sanitizers are added to industrial-grade ethanol.

Frequent use of these products may result in dry skin, causing irritation or cracking. Since industrial-grade ethanol has not been approved for use in hand sanitizers in Canada, the Department has not reviewed it for safety or efficacy.

A list of affected products can be found below. Health Canada will update this list if it becomes aware of other affected products, so that Canadians can easily identify ones they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to consult the list regularly for updates.

What you should do

Stop using the products listed below. Please follow municipal or regional guidelines on how to dispose of chemicals and other hazardous waste. You may also return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Consult your healthcare professional if you have used these products and have health concerns.

To help limit the spread of COVID-19, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if soap and water are not available.

Use hand sanitizers that have been authorized for sale in Canada . Hand sanitizers that have been authorized will display either a Natural Product Number (NPN) or Drug Identification Number (DIN) on the product label. These products can be found on the list of hand sanitizers that meet Health Canada's requirements.

. Hand sanitizers that have been authorized will display either a Natural Product Number (NPN) or Drug Identification Number (DIN) on the product label. These products can be found on the list of hand sanitizers that meet Health Canada's requirements. Consult the list of hand sanitizers authorized or registered in other jurisdiction that may not display an NPN or DIN but have been accepted for use in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. This list of accepted products can be found here.

during the COVID-19 pandemic. This list of accepted products can be found here. Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

What Health Canada is doing?

Health Canada has directed companies to stop the sale of these products and is monitoring the effectiveness of the recalls.

has directed companies to stop the sale of these products and is monitoring the effectiveness of the recalls. If Health Canada identifies additional products or manufacturers using ethanol that does not meet Health Canada requirements, the Department will take appropriate action and inform Canadians, including updating this list.

Affected products

Product Recalling Company NPN or DIN Lot numbers Expiry Date Date Added Eltraderm Hand Sanitizer - 70 % Ethyl Alcohol Eltraderm Limited 80098540 0217 April 2022 June 6, 2020 Hand Sanitizer Contract Packaging Distributions Inc. 80098453 8613026 8613042 8613048 8613055 8613057 8613058 8613061 8613064 8613066 April 2022 June 6, 2020 Gel 700 Hand Sanitizer Nature's Own Cosmetic Company Inc. 80100166 8613026 8613042 8613048 8613055 8613057 8613058 8613061 8613064 8613066 May 2022 June 6, 2020 Sanilabs Hand Sanitizer 70% Ethanol Sanilabs Inc. 80098769 6069 April 20, 2022 June 6, 2020 6075 April 28, 2022 Walker Emulsions Hand Sanitizer Walker Emulsions Ltd. 80098678 209638 Not printed on the label June 6, 2020 Hand Sanitizer Désinfectant pour les mains Walker Emulsions Ltd. 80100040 210061 Not printed on the label June 6, 2020

For more information

Natural Health Products

Licensed Natural Health Product Database

Hard surface disinfectants and hand sanitizers (COVID-19)

Health Canada is temporarily authorizing the use of technical-grade ethanol in hand sanitizer products

is temporarily authorizing the use of technical-grade ethanol in hand sanitizer products Technical Grade Ethanol Risk Assessment Summary Report

Health Canada's decision on technical-grade ethanol for the manufacture of hand sanitizers: Notice to industry

