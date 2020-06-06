|
06.06.2020 23:54:00
Advisory - Recall of certain hand sanitizers that may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2020 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Product: Certain hand sanitizers made with industrial-grade ethanol
- Issue: Health Canada is advising Canadians that certain hand sanitizers are being recalled from the market because they contain industrial-grade ethanol that has not been authorized for use in hand sanitizers in Canada.
What to do: Stop using these products. Consult your healthcare professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns. Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada. See the additional information on buying health products safely in the links below.
Issue
Health Canada is advising Canadians that certain hand sanitizers are being recalled from the market because they contain industrial-grade ethanol that has not been authorized for use in hand sanitizers in Canada.
Industrial-grade ethanol contains impurities that are not found in the type of ethanol approved for use in manufacturing hand sanitizers, such as technical-grade, food-grade or pharmaceutical-grade ethanol. In addition, chemicals that may not be approved for use in hand sanitizers are added to industrial-grade ethanol.
Frequent use of these products may result in dry skin, causing irritation or cracking. Since industrial-grade ethanol has not been approved for use in hand sanitizers in Canada, the Department has not reviewed it for safety or efficacy.
A list of affected products can be found below. Health Canada will update this list if it becomes aware of other affected products, so that Canadians can easily identify ones they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to consult the list regularly for updates.
What you should do
- Stop using the products listed below. Please follow municipal or regional guidelines on how to dispose of chemicals and other hazardous waste. You may also return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.
- Consult your healthcare professional if you have used these products and have health concerns.
- To help limit the spread of COVID-19, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if soap and water are not available.
- Use hand sanitizers that have been authorized for sale in Canada. Hand sanitizers that have been authorized will display either a Natural Product Number (NPN) or Drug Identification Number (DIN) on the product label. These products can be found on the list of hand sanitizers that meet Health Canada's requirements.
- Consult the list of hand sanitizers authorized or registered in other jurisdiction that may not display an NPN or DIN but have been accepted for use in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. This list of accepted products can be found here.
- Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.
What Health Canada is doing?
- Health Canada has directed companies to stop the sale of these products and is monitoring the effectiveness of the recalls.
- If Health Canada identifies additional products or manufacturers using ethanol that does not meet Health Canada requirements, the Department will take appropriate action and inform Canadians, including updating this list.
Affected products
Product
Recalling Company
NPN or DIN
Lot numbers
Expiry Date
Date Added
Eltraderm Hand Sanitizer - 70 % Ethyl Alcohol
Eltraderm Limited
80098540
0217
April 2022
June 6, 2020
Hand Sanitizer
Contract Packaging Distributions Inc.
80098453
8613026
8613042
8613048
8613055
8613057
8613058
8613061
8613064
8613066
April 2022
June 6, 2020
Gel 700 Hand Sanitizer
Nature's Own Cosmetic Company Inc.
80100166
8613026
8613042
8613048
8613055
8613057
8613058
8613061
8613064
8613066
May 2022
June 6, 2020
Sanilabs Hand Sanitizer 70% Ethanol
Sanilabs Inc.
80098769
6069
April 20, 2022
June 6, 2020
6075
April 28, 2022
Walker Emulsions Hand Sanitizer
Walker Emulsions Ltd.
80098678
209638
Not printed on the label
June 6, 2020
Hand Sanitizer
Désinfectant pour les mains
Walker Emulsions Ltd.
80100040
210061
Not printed on the label
June 6, 2020
For more information
- Natural Health Products
- Licensed Natural Health Product Database
- Hard surface disinfectants and hand sanitizers (COVID-19)
- Health Canada is temporarily authorizing the use of technical-grade ethanol in hand sanitizer products
- Technical Grade Ethanol Risk Assessment Summary Report
- Health Canada's decision on technical-grade ethanol for the manufacture of hand sanitizers: Notice to industry
SOURCE Health Canada
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen weit im Plus ins Wochenende -- Kräftige Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich grün
An der Wall Street nahmen die Bullen das Ruder in die Hand. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es deutlich in die Gewinnzone. Asiens Aktienmärkte zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende fester.