ADVISORY: U.S. Conference of Mayors to Host Three Panels at COP27

Sessions Featuring U.S. Mayors Will Highlight Importance of Local Leadership in the Global Fight Against Climate Change

Washington, D.C. – A delegation from the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) will be in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt next week for the COP27 Climate Change Conference. On Monday, November 14, mayors from across the United States will participate in two USCM sponsored panels at the Conference. The first, hosted with the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI) and the Mayors Migration Council, will feature a discussion on strategies that cities are deploying to prepare for migration that is caused by climate change. And later, mayors will gather for a discussion about how social justice must be an integral part of any climate change strategy. On Wednesday, November 16, mayors will participate in a discussion about how they are using federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act to help accelerate their climate mitigation and resiliency efforts.

All three sessions will be streamed live. Details for these events are below. Interested media should contact USCM Communications Director Sara Durr at sdurr@usmayors.org.

PANEL 1: Cities Prepare for Climate Migration, hosted with ICLEI and the Mayors Migration Council

WHEN: Monday, November 14, 2022, at 1:00 PM (GMT+2) (6:00 AM EST)

WHO:



Austin (TX) Mayor Steve Adler



Burnsville (MN) Mayor Elizabeth Kautz



Oakland (CA) Mayor Libby Schaaf

COP27 Location: America Is All In Pavilion

LIVESTREAM: YouTube

PANEL 2: Elevating Social Justice within Climate Protection Strategies, hosted by USCM

WHEN:Monday, November 14, 2022, at 5:30 PM (GMT+2) (10:30 AM EST)

WHO:



Austin (TX) Mayor Steve Adler



Burnsville (MN) Mayor Elizabeth Kautz (moderator)

Des Moines (IA) Mayor Frank Cownie



Oakland (CA) Mayor Libby Schaaf



Santa Rosa (CA) Mayor Chris Rogers

COP27 Location: America Is All In Pavilion

LIVESTREAM: YouTube

PANEL 3: Best Practices in Multilevel Funding Action: Lessons from US Local Leaders, hosted with ICLEI

WHEN: Wednesday, November 16, at 6:00 PM (GMT+2) (11:00 AM EST)

WHO:



Austin (TX) Mayor Steve Adler



Burnsville (MN) Mayor Elizabeth Kautz

LIVESTREAM: Register here

COP27 Location: Multilevel Action (Cities) Pavilion

